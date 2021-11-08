Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Nov. 8

Today’s Birthday (11/08/21). Grow and expand from your home base this year. Steadily build family support structures for thriving. Navigate tricky waters with your partner this autumn, before winter income rises. Springtime muses inspire new passion, before next summer’s personal victories. Tend your garden with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover unexpected potential when new doors open. A professional opportunity offers long-term gain. Follow your mom’s advice and win. Advance to the next level.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Learn by doing. You can solve a puzzle. Refine and adjust. Practice makes perfect. Discover surprising or startling results. Intellect and intuition agree.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration could get especially profitable today. Wheel and deal. Sign contracts and send invoices. Rely on a strong partner. Coordinate to bring in extra silver.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Reaffirm a promise or commitment. Strengthen partnerships with shared appreciation, recognition and laughter. Respect and affinity build lasting bonds. Align hearts and minds.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Start from a point of balance. Take action for what you love. Practice to grow stronger and maintain agility. Don’t overextend. You’re gaining valuable points.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charming and attractive. Find love in unexpected places. Go for fun, romance and creativity. Realize a delightful possibility. Make a wonderful connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative domestic projects lead to beautiful results. Clean and reduce clutter. Dig and discover buried treasure. Connect with family and housemates over something delicious.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make a brilliant connection. Accept advice from loved ones and especially children. Gather information and put together the puzzle pieces. Write your discoveries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discover unexpected loot. A push now can earn an extra prize. Conserve resources anyway. Money saved is money earned. Make sure everyone gets paid.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Grow and expand by leaps and bounds. Push beyond self-imposed limitations. Let go of outworn ideas, habits or customs. You can realize exciting possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Plan carefully for ease. Look for harmony and find it. Peaceful practices and rituals soothe and comfort. A beautiful transition is underway. Discover new inspiration.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can accomplish wonders. Someone shares a brilliant idea, and you’re off and running. Rely on each other. Support others and be supported.

Notable birthdays: Actor Alain Delon is 86. Singer-actor Bonnie Bramlett is 77. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 72. TV personality Mary Hart is 71. Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 69. Actor Alfre Woodard is 69. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 67. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro is 67. Rock musician Pearl Thompson (The Cure) is 64. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 60. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 55. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 54. Actor Parker Posey is 53. Actor Roxana Zal is 52. Singer Diana King is 51. Actor Gonzalo Menendez is 50. Rock musician Scott Devendorf (The National) is 49. Actor Gretchen Mol is 49. ABC News anchor David Muir is 48. Actor Matthew Rhys is 47. Actor Tara Reid is 46.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0