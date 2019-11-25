Today’s Birthday (11/25/19). Your leadership is on the rise this year. Persistent attention increases your income. Cash flow surges this winter before family changes cost extra. Turn a personal corner next summer, leading to a profitable shared harvest. Take charge for what you love.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for professional profit over the next three weeks with Venus in Capricorn. Watch for career advances. Assume authority for long-term gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore and venture forth. Travel and investigate with Venus in Capricorn over the next three weeks. Class convenes. Learn about what you love. Invest in your dreams.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to save. Lucrative opportunities arise for shared finances with Venus in Capricorn. Increase assets and reduce expenditures. Faithfully keep showing up.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Compromise comes easier over the next three weeks. Partnerships flow with greater ease with Venus in Capricorn. Keep promises and bargains. Romance flowers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put your heart into your work. Steady physical action produces beautiful results over the next few weeks with Venus in Capricorn. Inspiration energizes your efforts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — For the next month with Venus in Capricorn, love and good fortune follow disciplined efforts. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Create playfully.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your home is your love nest. Enjoy domestic bliss this month with Venus in Capricorn. Beautify and decorate the place. Have fun with family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Study, write, research and publish. Your artistry and creative expressions flower with Venus in Capricorn this month. You’re especially brilliant. Capture your views.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Produce valuable results. This next phase with Venus in Capricorn gets profitable. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Stash savings. Polish your presentation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming and irresistible. Your luck improves with Venus in your sign. Splurge on a new look or style. Let your love light shine.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Dream and envision your heart’s desire, realized. Complete old projects and plan new ones with Venus in Capricorn. Nurture seeds with love. Savor peaceful introspection.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular for the next three weeks with Venus in Capricorn. Group activities go well. Enjoy the public spotlight. Social activities benefit your career.
Thought for Today: “There’s no one so intolerable or less tolerated in society than someone who’s intolerant.” — Giacomo Leopardi, Italian author and poet (1798-1837).
Notable birthdays: Playwright Murray Schisgal is 93. Actress Kathryn Crosby is 86. Actor Christopher Riordan is 82. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is 79. Singer Bob Lind is 77. Author, actor and economist Ben Stein is 75. Actor John Larroquette is 72. Actor Tracey Walter is 72. Movie director Jonathan Kaplan is 72. Author Charlaine Harris is 68. Retired MLB All-Star Bucky Dent is 68. Dance judge Bruno Tonioli (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 64. Singer Amy Grant is 59. Former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar is 56. Rock musician Eric Grossman (K’s Choice) is 55. Rock singer Mark Lanegan is 55.
Rock singer-musician Tim Armstrong is 54. Actor Steve Harris is 54. Actor Billy Burke is 53. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 53. Rock musician Rodney Sheppard (Sugar Ray) is 53. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon is 51. Actress Jill Hennessy is 50. Actress Christina Applegate is 48. Actor Eddie Steeples is 46. Actress Kristian Nairn is 44. Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb is 43. Actress Jill Flint is 42. Actor Jerry Ferrara is 40. Actor Joel Kinnaman is 40. Actress Valerie Azlynn is 39. Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush is 38. Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is 38. Actress Katie Cassidy is 33. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 28.
