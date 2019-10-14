Today’s Birthday (10/14/19). Generate results through communication this year. Disciplined efforts provide long-considered home improvements. Find fresh love, romance and joys this winter before professional obligations interrupt. Changing news impacts your story next summer before a career breakthrough raises your status. Talk about what you love.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discuss finances with a mentor, parent or elder. Consider investment and savings ideas. Discover lucrative opportunities hidden in recent changes. Get imaginative.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Talk about long-term dreams, visions and goals. Strengthen infrastructure to realize personal ambitions. Persistent action makes things happen. Go for what you really want.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Lay low and avoid conflict or hassle. Don’t get in the middle of someone else’s argument. Make long-term plans, sketches and vision boards. Imagine.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Communicate with your team. Coordinate activities despite chaos or disruption. Implement practical plans. Take advantage of unexpected news. Stay light on your feet.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re gaining valuable experience. Maintain focus to produce promised results. Your professional influence rises with each completed task. An unusual and interesting option appears.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Seminars, classes and conferences provide interesting developments. Weave your networks together for resilience and shared support. Study things from another point of view. Explore solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — New methods or technology could disrupt an old routine. Find clever ways to save time and money. Cut unused services and subscriptions. Collaborate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Discuss plans with your partner. Resume negotiations and take turns. Be spontaneous, not reckless. Change direction intuitively. A creative spark ignites a conversation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Slow down to avoid challenging physical conditions. Take it easy on your body. Nurture your energy. You’re developing a new perspective. Prioritize work deadlines and rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Abandon preconceived notions about romance. Discuss concerns, dreams and passions with someone you love. Choose what you have. Get playful. Invent possibilities together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Domestic cleaning and organization satisfies you. Share experiences, visions and concerns with your family and inner circle. Conserve resources and rest at home. Cook together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Learn from an experienced guide. Adapt to changing news in real time. Share what you’re learning. Imagine an inspiring future. Get the word out about solutions.
Thought for Today: “If a problem cannot be solved, enlarge it.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890-1969).
Notable birthdays: Classical pianist Gary Graffman is 91. Movie director Carroll Ballard is 82. Country singer Melba Montgomery is 82. Former White House counsel John W. Dean III is 81. Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 80. Singer Sir Cliff Richard is 79. Singer-musician Justin Hayward (The Moody Blues) is 73. Actor Greg Evigan is 66. TV personality Arleen Sorkin is 64. World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 63. Singer-musician Thomas Dolby is 61. Actress Lori Petty is 56. Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is 55. Actor Steve Coogan is 54. Singer Karyn White is 54. Actor Edward Kerr is 53. Actor Jon Seda is 49. Country musician Doug Virden is 49. Country singer Natalie Maines (The Dixie Chicks) is 45. Actress-singer Shaznay Lewis (All Saints) is 44. Actor Stephen Hill is 43. Singer Usher is 41. TV personality Stacy Keibler is 40. Actor Ben Whishaw is 39. Actor Jordan Brower is 38. Director Benh Zeitlin is 37. Actress Skyler Shaye is 33. Actor-comedian Jay Pharoah is 32. Actor Max Thieriot is 31.
