Today’s Birthday (10/21/19). Success takes root in creativity, connection and communication this year. Steadily contribute for home and family. Love enchants you anew this winter before your career takes a new direction. Some news requires adaptation next summer, leading to a professional growth phase. Share for what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Create projects for romance, art and beauty. Enjoy favorite games, activities and people. Relaxation, nature and entertainment feed your playful heart. Have fun together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Realize domestic dreams with soap, water and maybe a coat of paint. Imagine possibilities for textiles, lighting or color. Keep an inspiration journal. Research options.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Gather information. Avoid distractions. Stay on track. Communications, promotions and creative projects can get dreamy results. Focus your attention for the best results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep taking care of business to create positive cash flow. Infuse communications with heart and a dream will approach reality. Polish sales and marketing materials.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. A personal dream appears within reach. Persistence and determination move you closer, one step at a time. Talk about what you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. Consider ancestors, mentors and elders. What would they advise? Postpone crowds, noise or distractions. Meditate and rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with teammates. Discuss dreams, visions and ambitions. Social events lead to amazing connections and synchronicity. Hold meetings, gatherings and parties. Have fun with friends.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical professional tasks, especially regarding communications, sales and marketing. Edit, craft and polish for beautiful results. Avoid controversy or distraction. Stay in action.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dream big. Expand your boundaries and frontiers. Travel and explore. Long-distance communication sends you in interesting new directions. Wait to see what develops.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Financial conversations with your partner can lead to agreement about the results you would love to produce together. Listen generously. Strategize for growth.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Coordinate errands, responsibilities and actions with your partner. Find efficiencies to conserve energy, time and money. Avoid risky business. Patience pays off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work and health seem energized. Discuss goals with advisers. For best performance, work with trusted doctors, trainers and coaches. Practice and grow stronger.
Thought for Today: “Silence is sometimes the severest criticism.” — Charles Buxton, English writer (1823-1871).
Notable birthdays: Actress Joyce Randolph is 95. Rock singer Manfred Mann is 79. Musician Steve Cropper (Booker T. & the MG’s) is 78. Singer Elvin Bishop is 77. TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 77. Actor Everett McGill is 74. Musician Lee Loughnane (Chicago) is 73. Actor Dick Christie is 71. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 70. Actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson is 70. Musician Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go’s) is 66. Movie director Catherine Hardwicke is 64. Singer Julian Cope is 62. Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 62.
Actor Ken Watanabe is 60. Actress Melora Walters is 59. Rock musician Che Colovita Lemon is 49. Rock singer-musician Nick Oliveri (Mondo Generator) is 48. Christian rock musician Charlie Lowell (Jars of Clay) is 46. Actor Jeremy Miller is 43. Country singer Matthew Ramsey (Old Dominion) is 42. Actor Will Estes is 41. Actor Michael McMillian is 41. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is 39. Actor Matt Dallas is 37. Actress Charlotte Sullivan is 36. Actor Aaron Tveit is 36. Actor Glenn Powell is 31. Country singer Kane Brown is 26.
