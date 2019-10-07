Today’s Birthday (10/07/19). Share, network and connect to grow this year. Regular domestic routines maintain your loving family nest. Love fills your home this winter before work changes require attention. Talk your way through a miscommunication next summer before your career takes off. Express your gratitude and passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork makes a difference. A theory is challenged by application. Slow down to avoid pitfalls, traffic or miscommunications. Ignore rumors or gossip. Discover necessary modifications.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance a professional goal slowly and with eyes wide open. Watch for hidden obstacles or pitfalls. Sidestep an awkward situation. Focus on basics.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Delays could interrupt your travels. Theories require revision when put into practice. Review data and strengthen infrastructures. Double-check reservations. Allow extra time for the unexpected.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pad the budget for unexpected expenses. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Draw upon hidden resources. Balance all accounts to keep your boat afloat.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Avoid expensive disagreements. Compromise is required. Keep your money in your pocket. Don’t believe everything you hear. Slow down or risk a potential pileup.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You don’t have to do it all. Listen to your body and take care. When faced with an obstacle, slow down and reconvene. Ask for a hand when needed.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Someone you love is adapting to changes. Suspend criticism and have extra patience. Do what you can to help. Investigate all options. Stay practical and pragmatic.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Family matters take focus. Keep your promises and bargains. Stay in communication and clean up any messes. Nurture yourself and others ... in that order.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A challenging intellectual or creative puzzle requires pondering. Don’t try to force an issue. Wait for better conditions. Replace volatility with security. Practice diplomacy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on bringing home the bacon despite obstacles or roadblocks. Keep your cool even when others don’t. Keep track of income and outflow.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take personal time for yourself. Things could seem chaotic or challenging. Handle priorities and postpone what you can. Find peaceful moments and nurturing surroundings.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Peace and quiet soothe when things get overstimulating. Hide out in your sanctuary. Avoid risky propositions. Make plans, consider what’s next and then rest.
Thought for Today: “Being right half the time beats being half-right all the time.” — Malcolm Forbes, American publisher (1919-1990)
Notable birthdays: Retired South African Archbishop and Nobel Peace laureate Desmond Tutu is 88. Author Thomas Keneally is 84. Comedian Joy Behar is 77. Former National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Oliver North (ret.) is 76. Rock musician Kevin Godley (10cc) is 74. Actress Jill Larson is 72. Country singer Kieran Kane is 70. Singer John Mellencamp is 68. Rock musician Ricky Phillips is 68. Russian President Vladimir Putin is 67. Actress Mary Badham (Film: “To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 67. Rock musician Tico Torres (Bon Jovi) is 66. Actress Christopher Norris is 64. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 64. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 62. Olympic gold medal ice dancer Jayne Torvill is 62. Actor Dylan Baker is 61. Actress Judy Landers is 61. Recording executive and TV personality Simon Cowell is 60. Rock musician Charlie Marinkovich (formerly with Iron Butterfly) is 60. Actress Paula Newsome is 58. Country singer Dale Watson is 57. Pop singer Ann Curless (Expose) is 56. Rhythm-and-blues singer Toni Braxton is 52. Rock singer-musician Thom Yorke (Radiohead) is 51. Rock musician-dancer Leeroy Thornhill is 50. Actress Nicole Ari Parker is 49. Actress Allison Munn is 45. Rock singer-musician Damian Kulash is 44. Singer Taylor Hicks is 43. Actor Omar Miller is 41. Neo-soul singer Nathaniel Rateliff (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 41. Actor Shawn Ashmore is 40. Actor Jake McLaughlin is 37. Electronic musician Flying Lotus (AKA Stephen Ellison) is 36. MLB player Evan Longoria is 34. Actress Holland Roden is 33. Actress Amber Stevens is 33. Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is 27. Actress Lulu Wilson is 14.
