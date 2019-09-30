Today’s Birthday (09/30/19). Your creative muses harmonize with you this year. Steady efforts realize a domestic dream. Family joys fill your heart this winter, before a professional obstacle requires creativity. Listen to resolve a misunderstanding next summer, before your work receives rave reviews. Share and connect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Monitor finances to take advantage of recent changes. Stick to reliable routines and tested techniques. Avoid risk or expensive gambles. Leverage compound interest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to deal with an unexpected situation. Provide what’s needed before it’s asked for. Strengthen a partnership by dedicating stable support. Reap what you sow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Slow to avoid mistakes or accidents. Watch for pitfalls or unexpected obstacles. Physical action gets your brain pumping with your heart. Dance your worries away.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun, romance and family. Raise the odds of sweet harmony by providing basic structures like delicious treats and music. Share beauty, inspiration and love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay flexible with expectations around home and family. A project develops at its own pace. Beautiful flowers grow with steady care and attention. Keep cleaning messes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor communications channels for breaking news. Adapt, and participate in a wider conversation. Speak out and present a persuasive argument tactfully. Your voice matters.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Follow up on a brilliant suggestion. Compute expenses and get creative to work out a budget that supports the project.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re creating a buzz. Use your power responsibly. Stay in communication. Adapt to breaking news in real time. Direct the spotlight toward solutions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Settle into a shady spot for peaceful solitude and reflection. Process recent transitions. Hold a private ritual. Rest and recharge for what’s ahead.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with allies and friends. You get farther with group support. Guard against impetuous reactions. Get creative to adapt to changes. Teach and learn simultaneously.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Stay flexible with a professional project. Conditions are in flux. Wait for best timing. Consult intuition as well as hard facts. An opportunity for advancement beckons.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy an adventure. Explore new flavors, ideas or vistas. Travel and study. Enjoy classes and investigations. Follow an inspiration or passion. Discover wondrous treasures.
Thought for Today: “The idea is to die young as late as possible.” — Ashley Montagu, Anglo-American anthropologist (1905-1999).
Notable birthdays: Actress Angie Dickinson is 88. Singer Cissy Houston is 86. Singer Johnny Mathis is 84. Actor Len Cariou is 80. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 76. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is 74. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 73. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall is 69. Actress Victoria Tennant is 69. Actor John Finn is 67. Rock musician John Lombardo is 67. Singer Deborah Allen is 66. Actor Calvin Levels is 65. Actor Barry Williams is 65. Singer Patrice Rushen is 65. Actress Fran Drescher is 62. Country singer Marty Stuart is 61. Actress Debrah Farentino is 60. Rock musician Bill Rieflin (R.E.M.) is 59. Former Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., is 59. Actress Crystal Bernard is 58. Actor Eric Stoltz is 58. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 57. Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 56. Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 55. Actress Monica Bellucci is 55. Rock musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) is 55. Actress Lisa Thornhill is 53. Actress Andrea Roth is 52. Actress Amy Landecker is 50. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell is 50. Actor Tony Hale is 49. Actress Jenna Elfman is 48. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 45. Actress Marion Cotillard is 44. Actor Christopher Jackson is 44. Actor Stark Sands is 41. Actor Mike Damus is 40. Actress Toni Trucks is 39. Tennis player Martina Hingis is 39.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 38. Actress Lacey Chabert is 37. Actor Kieran Culkin is 37. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 35.
