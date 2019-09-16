Today’s Birthday (09/16/19). Nurture your home and family this year. Focus regular energy and attention for what and who you love. Make a romantic connection this winter, before changes require community adaptation. Next summer brings a domestic test that inspires shared success. Create beauty in your own backyard.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take a break from regular routines. Reconsider your path. What do you want? Adapt to recent changes. Sort and organize personal effects and affairs.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Take advantage of a lucky chance for peace and quiet. Score extra points for trees nearby. Temporarily tune out public demands. Recharge and reconsider.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Can you take a day off for fun with friends? Don’t make wild promises. Get together and reconnect. Share resources, connections and ideas. Teamwork wins.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Apply yourself to a professional project, and get a lucky break. Clean up messes later. Take advantage of a spontaneous opportunity. Prepare, and get going.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover a delightful detour from previously scheduled programming. Stick to reliable sources and well-reviewed destinations, in general. Your exploration bears valuable fruit. Follow the music.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss arising financial opportunities. Listen to all views. Draw up plans, and don’t rush. This could be a profitable move. Keep it practical.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — An answer may seem elusive. Beware contradictions and trite solutions that don’t address the roots. Help another understand. Speak their language, and address their concerns.
You have free articles remaining.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Regular practice builds strength. Spontaneous opportunities for your work and health are worth pursuing. You can manage your schedule to include a lucky break.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Postpone what you can to prioritize love, romance and family. Indulge your creativity, playfulness and spontaneity. Make a mess, and clean up later. Enjoy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Keep things simple at home. Don’t make expensive promises. Find a solution second-hand. Discover an incredible bargain or a sweet opportunity. Share domestic comforts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Diplomacy rules the day. Avoid someone else’s argument. A disagreement about priorities could grow if you feed it. Edit your written communications carefully before delivering.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Different interests compete for your attention. Finish a tough job before going out. Postpone what you can, and keep your commitments. Discover a lucky windfall.
Thought for Today: “Some problems are so complex that you have to be highly intelligent and well informed just to be undecided about them.” — Laurence J. Peter, Canadian writer (born this date in 1919, died 1990).
Notable birthdays: Actress Janis Paige is 97. Actor George Chakiris is 87. Bluesman Billy Boy Arnold is 84. Movie director Jim McBride is 78. Actress Linda Miller is 77. Rhythm-and-blues singer Betty Kelley (Martha & the Vandellas) is 75.
Musician Kenney Jones (Small Faces; Faces; The Who) is 71. Actress Susan Ruttan is 71. Rock musician Ron Blair (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers; Mudcrutch) is 71. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 70. Country singer David Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 69. Country singer-songwriter Phil Lee is 68. Actor Mickey Rourke is 67. Actor-comedian Lenny Clarke is 66. Actor Kurt Fuller is 66. Jazz musician Earl Klugh is 66. Actor Christopher Rich is 66. TV personality Mark McEwen is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount is 64. Magician David Copperfield is 63. Country singer-songwriter Terry McBride is 61. Actress Jennifer Tilly is 61. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Orel Hershiser is 61. Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines is 60. Actress Jayne Brook is 59. Singer Richard Marx is 56. Comedian Molly Shannon is 55. Singer Marc Anthony is 51. News anchor/talk show host Tamron Hall is 49. Comedian-actress Amy Poehler is 48. Actress Toks Olagundoye is 44. Country singer Matt Stillwell is 44. Singer Musiq is 42. Actor Michael Mosley is 41. Rapper Flo Rida is 40. Actress Alexis Bledel is 38. Actress Sabrina Bryan is 35. Actress Madeline Zima is 34. Actor Ian Harding is 33. Actress Kyla Pratt is 33. Actor Daren Kagasoff is 32. Rock singer Teddy Geiger is 31. Actress-dancer Bailey De Young is 30. Rock singer-musician Nick Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 27. Actress Elena Kampouris is 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.