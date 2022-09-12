Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 12

Today’s Birthday (09/12/22). Expand shared resources this year. Grow stronger with steady health and fitness practices. Autumn gatherings fill your home with love before a professional transformation next winter. Discover valuable ideas and solutions next spring, before tackling summer domestic renovation. You’re building for your family’s future.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize personal matters. Ignore future worries. Focus on here and now. Difficult situations make you stronger. Pamper yourself with truth, goodness and beauty.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Peaceful solitude calms and soothes. Prioritize basic responsibilities and postpone what you can. Extra rest, planning and organization energizes you. Savor here and now.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork allows everything to get done with minimal fuss. Many hands make light work. Pull together with the heavy lifting. Share the rewards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Advance professionally one step and project at a time. Don’t worry about the future. Focus on here and now.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Seminars, classes and workshops open new doors. Learn from a master. Observe, listen and take note. Indulge your curiosity. Ask questions. Pay close attention.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to grow shared financial strength. Focus on short-term objectives. Ignore future worries for now. Determine what’s needed. Coordinate plans and take action.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Reinforce basic structures with your partner. Have patience with roadblocks or delays. Remember fundamental shared connections, interests and passions. Learn from each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get practical advice with health and work plans. Collaborate with coaches, doctors or mentors. Take practical actions to adapt around a challenge. Rest well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Love is the answer. Patiently navigate an obstacle or challenge. New facts dispel old fears. All is not as it appears. Relax. Notice beauty.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get into a practical domestic phase. Clean messes and handle your chores. Avoid buying stuff you don’t need. Reduce clutter and breathe easier.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Creative writing or art projects reward. Communication is key. Shape, edit and polish. Reinforce basic structures. Connect and collaborate. Diplomacy pays outsized dividends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay in action to generate positive cash flow despite a barrier. Connect to widen your perspective. Share advice and support. Learn valuable tricks.

Notable birthdays: Actor Linda Gray is 82. Singer Maria Muldaur is 80. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 71. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 70. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 70. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 66. Actor Rachel Ward is 65. Actor Amy Yasbeck is 60. Rock musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 57. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 56. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 56. Actor-comedian Louis C.K. is 55. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 54. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 53. Actor-singer Will Chase is 52. Actor Josh Hopkins is 52. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 48. Actor Lauren Stamile is 46. Rapper 2 Chainz is 45. Actor Kelly Jenrette is 44. Actor Ben McKenzie is 44. Singer Ruben Studdard is 44. Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 42. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 41. Actor Alfie Allen is 36. Actor Emmy Rossum is 36. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is 33. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 29. Actor Colin Ford is 26.