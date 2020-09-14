Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 14

Today’s Birthday (09/14/20). Listen to your heart first this year. Steadfast active revolutionary love provides rich reward. Surprises pepper your exploration. Business changes this winter motivate a fun family phase. Shift your domestic space next summer to prepare for a professional surge. Dedicate action for love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Do what you can for the ones you love. Unplanned circumstances could deviate plans. Postpone travel. Creative change is possible. Follow your heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to an unexpected domestic situation. Clean up messes and rebuild stronger for long-term benefit. Make repairs and upgrades. Listen to all views. Ponder possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax and aim for serenity with communications. Disagree respectfully. Don’t react without thinking. Keep your long-term vision in sight. Express what you see possible.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to an unscheduled twist with income. Make a shift and develop long-term value. Accept a lucrative challenge. Your efforts bear fruit. Sign contracts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Start from a point of balance. Do what you love. Expect the unexpected. Stay patient, and keep your sense of humor. Compromise when necessary.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Pay attention to your dreams. Unplanned deviations could alter your plans. Adapt and shift. Discover silver linings in your contemplation and review. Imagine future possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt your team strategy for new circumstances. Pull together and give what you can. Contribute for common gain. Big prizes are worth going for.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Career matters take priority. Use gentle pressure, rather than force. Adapt to changes, which may be beneficial in the long run. Seek and find opportunities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate changes. Things could get chaotic. The road outside reveals risk, traffic and hidden dangers. Discover another way to learn and explore. Investigate a mystery.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share, trade and barter resources. Things may not go as planned. You’re building for the long term. Get terms in writing. Collaborate for common gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share responsibilities with your partner. Avoid risky business and prioritize fundamental tasks. Work you do now can have long term benefit. Patiently persist.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — A puzzle or challenge confronts your work and health. Don’t push your luck. Take it easy. Avoid hassle or expense. Rest and eat well.
Notable birthdays: Actor Walter Koenig is 84. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 80. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 76. Actor Sam Neill is 73. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na) is 73. Actor Robert Wisdom is 67. Rock musician Steve Berlin (Los Lobos) is 65. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 64. Actor Mary Crosby is 61. Singer Morten Harket (a-ha) is 61. Country singer John Berry is 61. Actor Melissa Leo is 60. Actor Faith Ford is 56. Actor Jamie Kaler is 56. Actor Michelle Stafford is 55. Rock musician Mike Cooley (Drive-By Truckers) is 54. Actor Dan Cortese is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Mark Hall is 51. Actor-writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is 51. Actor Ben Garant is 50. Rock musician Craig Montoya (Tri Polar) is 50.
Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 49. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 47. Rapper Nas is 47. Actor Austin Basis is 44. Country singer Danielle Peck is 42. Pop singer Ayo is 40. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 39. Actor Sebastian Sozzi is 38. Actor Adam Lamberg is 36. Singer Alex Clare is 35. Actor Chad Duell (TV: “General Hospital”) is 33. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay is 33. Actor-singer Logan Henderson is 31. Actor Emma Kenney is 21.
