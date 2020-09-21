Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 21

Notable birthdays: Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 79. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 77. Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is 76. Musician Don Felder is 73. Author Stephen King is 73. Basketball Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore is 71. Actor-comedian Bill Murray is 70. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is 63. Movie producer-writer Ethan Coen is 63. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 61. Actor David James Elliott is 60. Actor Serena Scott-Thomas is 59. Actor Nancy Travis is 59. Actor Rob Morrow is 58. Actor Angus Macfadyen is 57. Retired MLB All-Star Cecil Fielder is 57. Actor Cheryl Hines is 55. Country singer Faith Hill is 53. Rock musician Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies) is 53. Country singer Ronna Reeves is 52. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 52. Rapper Dave (De La Soul) is 52. Actor Billy Porter is 51. Actor Rob Benedict is 50. Actor James Lesure is 49. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is 49.Actor Luke Wilson is 49. Actor Paulo Costanzo is 42. Actor Bradford Anderson is 41. Actor Autumn Reeser is 40. TV personality Nicole Richie is 39. Actor Maggie Grace is 37. Actor Joseph Mazzello is 37. Actor Ahna O’Reilly is 36. Rapper Wale is 36. R&B singer Jason Derulo is 34. Actor Ryan Guzman is 33. Actors Lorenzo and Nikolas Brino are 22.