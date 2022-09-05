Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Sept. 5

Today’s Birthday (09/05/22). Profitable collaboration highlights this year. Practice faithfully for growing health, strength and endurance. Autumn leaves chase family home, leading to new winter connections and career directions. Learn from a master this spring, before a phase of domestic renovation next summer. Together, rake in the gold.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Raise your physical fitness and health over three weeks, with Venus entering Virgo. Aim for mastery with your practices. Treat your body with love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Virgo for almost a month. Artistic creativity blossoms anew. Share beauty, laughter, romance and fun. Create!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Feather your love nest. For over three weeks, with Venus in Virgo, focus on home and family. Increase beauty, functionality and comfort. Reconnect hearts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative passion projects flower for almost a month, with Venus in Virgo. Study subjects you love. Writing, imagery and audio projects flow with ease.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Gather new income over almost a month. This next Venus phase can get quite profitable. Take advantage to grow savings and stash resources.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of confidence and charm. You can get what you want. For almost four weeks, with Venus in your sign, you’re especially irresistible.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor quiet, private contemplation. Engage with plans, dreams and fantasies over the next three plus weeks, with Venus in Virgo. Don’t reveal secrets yet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Social activities benefit your career. You’re especially popular over almost a month, with Venus in Virgo. Have fun with friends, family and community. Connect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge and responsibility at work, with Venus in Virgo for three plus weeks. Find lucrative professional projects. Go for a vision with heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to venture forth, with Venus in Virgo for over three weeks. Chart your itinerary. Travel, studies and research offer abundant reward. Explore.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Monitor numbers. Strategize for shared financial growth over almost a month, with Venus in Virgo. Increase savings and assets. Build for what you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership flows with greater ease, with Venus in Virgo. Collaboration reaches new heights. Provide what another lacks. Widen your shared perspective. Fall in love again.

Notable birthdays: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 93. Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 90. Actor Lucille Soong is 87. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 83. Actor William Devane is 83. Actor George Lazenby is 83. Actor Raquel Welch is 82. Movie director Werner Herzog is 80. Singer Al Stewart is 77. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 76. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 76. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 76. Soul/rock musician Mel Collins is 75. “Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 72. Actor Michael Keaton is 71. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in “The Sound of Music”) is 66. Actor Kristian Alfonso is 59. R&B singer Terry Ellis is 59. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 54. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 53. Actor Rose McGowan is 49. Actor Carice Van Houten is 46. Rock musician Kyle O’Quin (Portugal. The Man) is 37. Olympic gold medal figure skater Yuna Kim is 32. Actor Skandar Keynes is 31.