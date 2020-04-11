Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 11

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Spend time with someone beloved. Things may not go as planned. Talk about practical solutions and useful ideas. Keep a sense of humor. Discuss possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make changes at home to adapt to new circumstances. Shop for best value and quality. Get only what you need. Avoid the temptation to overindulge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Plot and make plans. Collaborate with someone interesting and fun. Stay flexible and choose the most practical path. Connect and share.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make a lucrative deal. Talk about the practical details of your plan. Invest in your career. Meet deadlines and keep your customers satisfied.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pamper yourself with simple pleasures like hot water and good food. Have patience with others. Focus on the basics. Less interference is better.