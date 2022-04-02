Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 2

Today’s Birthday (04/02/22). Friends make the world go around this year. Steady participation builds and strengthens powerful teamwork. Springtime silver fills your coffers, allowing support for shared financial accounts this summer. Autumn profits bless your joint finances, easing management with winter financial obstacles. Collaborate for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Monitor the news. Financial secrets get revealed. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Connect with your networks for the latest. Advance an exciting opportunity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Check your course, and then full speed ahead! Find an enticing path toward a personal dream. Confer with your team. Communicate your vision.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Pause to review plans and adapt with recent changes. Recharge. Relax in warm water. Craft and edit your message. Get your thoughts on paper.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Spontaneous opportunities for fun with friends are worth accepting. Grow by strengthening networks. Social interactions can lead to unexpected possibilities. Make a valuable connection.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt with a professional change. Opportunities can hide behind the obvious differences. You can get what you need. Communication channels are open. Take charge.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider new views. A brilliant idea is worth pursuing. Expand your exploration. Widen an investigation to include a variety of perspectives. Study a fascination.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce basic structures with shared finances. Trust your own good sense. Prepare carefully. Stash away what you can for later. Invest in success.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Don’t worry about change. Enjoy time with your partner. Collaboration provides ease. Research new ideas in detail. Entertain suggestions. Together, you can solve a puzzle.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Discuss techniques. Get support, training and coaching from trusted advisors. Nature feeds your spirit. Choose a healthy path and go.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Give in to an opportunity for spontaneous romance. Share some fun with someone you admire. Follow a magnetic attraction. Creative expression flowers. Get playful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Clean and reorganize. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity benefiting your home and family. Discover a treasure that motivates room renewal. Celebrate results together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect the dots. Communication channels are wide open. Surprising plot twists draw you into the story. Share and exchange views with your networks. Get creative.

Notable birthdays: Actor Sharon Acker is 87. Actor Dame Penelope Keith is 82. Actor Linda Hunt is 77. Singer Emmylou Harris is 75. Actor Sam Anderson is 75. Social critic and author Camille Paglia is 75. Actor Pamela Reed is 73. Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 73. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 61. Actor Christopher Meloni is 61. Singer Keren Woodward (Bananarama) is 61. Country singer Billy Dean is 60. Actor Clark Gregg is 60. Actor Jana Marie Hupp is 58. Rock musician Greg Camp is 55. Actor Roselyn Sanchez is 49. Country singer Jill King is 47. Actor Pedro Pascal is 47. Actor Adam Rodriguez is 47. Actor Michael Fassbender is 45. Actor Jaime Ray Newman is 44. Rock musician Jesse Carmichael (Maroon 5) is 43.

