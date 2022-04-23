Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, April 23

Today’s Birthday (04/23/22). Benefits flow through professional channels this year. Contribute extra effort behind the scenes at work. You’re a shining star this springtime, before summer changes affect your partnership. Growing stronger together next autumn inspires personal growth and development next winter. Ride an exciting career surge.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Don’t push forward blindly. A hidden danger could arise. All is not as it appears. Consider consequences before acting.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities are worth pursuing. Consider unusual or different directions. You can see what wasn’t working. Keep practicing your arts, skills and talents.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your exploration could take an unscheduled twist. Watch your step. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Observe the terrain and consider moves in advance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical financial priorities together. Stand for what’s right. You can do more with less. Conserve resources. Discover unexpected opportunities. Contribute for growth.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business with your partner. Manage shared responsibilities. Plans may change. Coordinate adaptations on the fly. Don’t react blindly. Patience is golden.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Watch your step. Pace yourself carefully to avoid injury or burnout. Things may not be as they seem. Monitor conditions. Stay flexible with schedule changes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let things unfold naturally. Don’t try to force anything or things could get awkward. Fact and fantasy clash. Distractions abound. Relax, recharge and have fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family. Domestic chores and upgrades provide satisfying results. Support each other with changes. Listen to elders and young people.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt messaging for breaking news. Communication provides solutions, resources and connection. Share and network to get the word out father. Truth is stronger than lies.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating positive cash flow. Adapt with changing market conditions. Stick to stable sources. Read between the lines. Take the high road.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for what you want to accomplish. Old assumptions may get challenged. Avoid risky business. Follow your heart. Practice compassionate leadership.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Meditate on your next moves. Don’t believe everything you hear. Listen to trusted sources. Adapt plans around new circumstances. Reduce stress factors.

Notable birthdays: Actor Alan Oppenheimer is 92. Actor David Birney is 83. Actor Lee Majors is 83. Irish nationalist Bernadette Devlin McAliskey is 75. Actor Blair Brown is 75. Writer-director Paul Brickman is 73. Actor Joyce DeWitt is 73. Actor James Russo is 69. Filmmaker-author Michael Moore is 68. Actor Judy Davis is 67. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 62. Actor Craig Sheffer is 62. Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 61. U.S. Olympic gold medal skier Donna Weinbrecht is 57. Actor Melina Kanakaredes is 55. Rock musician Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) is 54. Actor Scott Bairstow is 52. Actor-writer John Lutz is 49. Actor Barry Watson is 48. Professional wrestler/actor John Cena is 45. Actor-writer-comedian John Oliver is 45. Actor Dev Patel is 32.

