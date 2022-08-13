Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Aug. 13

Today’s Birthday (08/13/22). Expand expertise this year. Collaborate in strong partnership to grow. Summer changes could postpone family, fun or romantic plans, before conditions align for beautiful autumn connections. Teamwork supports a winter change, motivating professional victories next spring. Reach and practice for valuable and satisfying skills.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider options. Private planning can get productive. Avoid gossip, noise or crowds. Enjoy good music and your own thoughts. Prepare to realize a dream.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Public obligations could interfere with private time. Patiently navigate delays. Clarify misunderstandings. Listen to intuition; you know what a friend needs before they ask.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Tackle a challenge with dreamy potential. Keep your patience and sense of humor. Get help when needed. Follow a mentor’s advice.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on your research. Offer advice only if asked. Avoid conflicting interests or other controversy. Study potential solutions to an important problem. Investigate possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle financial obligations in alignment with your partner. Stand outside a controversy. Listen closely to avoid misunderstandings. Clarify when in doubt. Profits are available.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to realize a shared dream. Keep your part of the bargain. Words can get lost in translation. Listen carefully. Action gets results. Contribute.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Put your back into your work. Barriers could block communications or transportation. Slow for obstacles. Watch your step carefully.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy good company. Actions speak louder than words. Have fun. Show your appreciation. Get creative. Savor sweet moments with someone you love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get fully into a household project. Fix something before it breaks. Reorganize spaces and give away stuff you no longer need. Research expenses carefully.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Revise and edit carefully. Stick to reliable sources. Fantasy and feelings could clash with cold hard facts. Disagree persuasively. Do the homework. Hone the message.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Money gushes in, and it can flow right back out. Stash some for later. Avoid distractions. Focus on a dreamy and lucrative opportunity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. You’re ready to make changes for the better. Listen to intuition. Advance a personal dream one step at a time.

Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders is 89. Actor Kevin Tighe is 78. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is 76. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 74. High wire aerialist Philippe Petit is 73. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 73. Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 67. Movie director Paul Greengrass is 67. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 63. TV weatherman Sam Champion is 61. Actor Dawnn Lewis is 61. Actor John Slattery is 60. Actor Debi Mazar is 58. Actor Quinn Cummings is 55. Actor Seana Kofoed is 52. Country singer Andy Griggs is 49. Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 46. Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 44. Actor Kathryn Fiore is 43. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 40. Actor Sebastian Stan is 40. Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 38. Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 38. Actor Lennon Stella is 23.