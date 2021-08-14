Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Aug. 14

Today’s Birthday (08/14/21). Share path and purpose this year. Partnership grows with consistent actions, coordination and love. Team victories light up your summer, motivating new career directions this autumn. Winter amplifies family fun, love and romance, before professional breakthroughs illuminate next spring. Interweave hearts and hands in collaboration.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Review your resources. Grow shared accounts through a blend of communication and action. Follow the rules carefully. Adapt around changes. Coordinate your moves.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication opens doors with your partner. Handle responsibilities. Not everything you try works. Keep your patience. Keep or change your promises. Reinforce the basics.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — The pace quickens. Move quickly to maintain an advantage. Navigate obstacles in real time. Slow around tight corners. Ensure strong supports for greater speed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with beloved people. Adapt around surprises or changes. Get playful and creative. Stay flexible and maintain communication. Nurture a loving spark.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Home improvements can flower. Fulfill a creative vision. Adapt spaces for changes. Make repairs and upgrades, especially with foundational structures. Build to last.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your persuasive charms to motivate others into action. Share the news, and why it matters. Advance creative projects by strengthening basic structural elements.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pursue lucrative opportunities. Don’t push limitations. Find creative solutions around barriers or obstacles. Follow rules and instructions carefully. Disciplined efforts pay off.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Dance to your own drummer. Advance personal priorities with steady discipline. Don’t worry about what others think. Align words and actions with your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Slow to review the plans. Listen to what your heart wants. Reinforce basic structures. Avoid conflict or controversy. Clean and organize. Rest and recharge.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate a collaborative effort. Discuss and align actions to fulfill a matter important to your heart. Make sure everyone is on the same page.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for a professional challenge. Prioritize practicalities. Resolve logistics in advance. Do the background work to ensure success. Get expert support when needed.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate options and possibilities for adventure. Work out practical details in advance. Take care of loose ends and unfinished business. Prepare for your next exploration.
Notable birthdays: Broadway lyricist Lee Adams (“Bye Bye Birdie”) is 97. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 86. Singer Dash Crofts is 83. Rock singer David Crosby is 80. Country singer Connie Smith is 80. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 76. Movie director Wim Wenders is 76. Actor Antonio Fargas is 75. Singer-musician Larry Graham is 75. Actor Susan Saint James is 75. Author Danielle Steel is 74. Rock singer-musician Terry Adams (NRBQ) is 73. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 71. Actor Carl Lumbly is 70. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 69. Actor Jackee Harry is 65. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 62. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., is 62. Singer Sarah Brightman is 61.