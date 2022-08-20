Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Aug. 20

Today’s Birthday (08/20/22). Learn, study and share discoveries this year. Join forces with disciplined coordination for mutual gain. Shift directions with a creative project this summer, inspiring autumn passion, romance and beauty. Adapt with winter community changes before professional triumphs bedazzle next spring. Educational explorations reveal solutions.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re intent on getting the whole story, for about six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. You’re spurred into communication. Make connections and share them.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Action pays off. Contribute more creative effort and earn more money. Buy, sell and barter over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and confident, with Mars in your sign for about six weeks. You’re spurred into action. Advance personal dreams, passions and talents.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Plan and prepare over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Declutter. Savor peaceful introspection and private rituals. Recharge and envision perfection.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork can move mountains. Help your team win a prize, with Mars in Gemini for six weeks. Link arms and steadily advance. Together, anything’s possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pour energy into your career for rising status. Advance professionally by leaps and bounds, with Mars in Gemini for six weeks. Move forward boldly.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the source material. Investigate possibilities over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Explorations expand understanding and skills. Make exciting discoveries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Revise budgets and adapt plans to suit circumstances. Invest for the future, with Mars in Gemini. Collaborate to grow shared income over six weeks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Strategize, delete and coordinate. You and your partner are a well-oiled team, with Mars in Gemini. Take turns leading. You get much farther together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pick up the pace. Energize work, health and fitness for about six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Balance extra efforts with rest and healthy food.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Passion flowers, with Mars in Gemini. Take action for love over the next six weeks. Romance blossoms with care. Savor this fun phase.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s all for the family, with Mars in Gemini. Improve domestic conditions over the next six weeks. Renovation demands physical effort and provides dramatic upgrades.

Notable birthdays: Boxing promoter Don King is 91. Former Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, is 89. Former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, is 87. Former MLB All-Star Graig Nettles is 78. Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 76. Musician Jimmy Pankow (Chicago) is 75. Actor Ray Wise is 75. Actor John Noble is 74. Rock singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 74. Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 70. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 70. Actor-director Peter Horton is 69. TV weatherman Al Roker is 68. Actor Jay Acovone is 67. Actor Joan Allen is 66. Movie director David O. Russell is 64. TV personality Asha Blake is 61. Actor James Marsters is 60. Rapper KRS-One is 57. Actor Colin Cunningham is 56. Actor Billy Gardell is 53. Rock singer Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) is 52. Actor Jonathan Ke Quan is 52. Actor Misha Collins is 48. Rock singer Monique Powell (Save Ferris) is 47. Jazz/pop singer-pianist Jamie Cullum is 43. Actor Ben Barnes is 41. Actor Meghan Ory is 40. Actor Andrew Garfield is 39. Actor Brant Daugherty is 37. Actor-singer Demi Lovato is 30. Actor Christopher Paul Richards is 19.