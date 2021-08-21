Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Aug. 21

Today’s Birthday (08/21/21). Collaboration flourishes this year. Grow your partnership with dedication, faithful action and intention. Summer connections warm your heart and inspire professional transformation this autumn. Love and romance illuminate this winter, energizing a career surge next spring. Nurture passion, creativity and strong connections.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Begin a two-week social Full Moon phase. Adapt around community and team changes. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Transitions can feel bittersweet.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make a professional shift with this Full Moon in Aquarius. Redirect efforts toward your talents and passions. An exciting opportunity has long-term benefits.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Adapt your exploration. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in educational direction. Experiment and test concepts over the next two weeks. Try something new.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Shift directions with shared finances over two weeks. The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Full Moon. Work out the next phase together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Support each other with a transition. You can resolve a challenge with your partner. Try new directions. Compromise and collaborate. Love strengthens foundations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Reduce poisons and toxins. Increase strength and vitality.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. This Aquarius Full Moon shines on a turning point. Shift directions with romance, passion or creative endeavors. Alter perspectives.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Make repairs. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Write and share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Make a shift around income and finances. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential. Harvest an unexpended windfall.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. The Aquarius Full Moon illuminates a transition. A two-week introspective phase begins. Balance old responsibilities with new. Consider dreams and envision possibilities.
Notable birthdays: Actor-director Melvin Van Peebles is 89. Rock-and-roll musician James Burton is 82. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 80. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is 76. Actor Patty McCormack is 76. Pop singer-musician Carl Giammarese is 74. Actor Loretta Devine is 72. NBC newsman Harry Smith is 70. Singer Glenn Hughes is 69. Actor Kim Cattrall is 65. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 62. Actor Cleo King is 59. Rock singer Serj Tankian (System of a Down) is 54. Figure skater Josee Chouinard is 52. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss is 51. MLB player-turned-manager Craig Counsell is 51. Rock musician Liam Howlett (Prodigy) is 50. Actor Alicia Witt is 46. Singer Kelis is 42.