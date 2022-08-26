Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Aug. 27

Today’s Birthday (08/27/22). Community wealth rises this year. Grow physically stronger with regular fitness and health practices. Summer renovation or relocation leads to delightful fun at your house this autumn. Change professional direction this winter, leading to exciting discoveries with springtime educational adventures. Family resources rise with collaboration.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. This New Moon initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle after the New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase. Innovate and invent.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation. Advance common aims.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Pursue exciting possibilities. This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Your career, status and influence rise.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Educational opportunities arise after this New Moon. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.

Actor Tommy Sands is 85. Actor Tuesday Weld is 79. Actor G.W. Bailey ("MASH," "The Closer") is 78. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 77. Guitarist Jeff Cook of Alabama is 73. Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 70. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 69. Actor Peter Stormare ("Fargo," "The Big Lebowski") is 69. Actor Diana Scarwid is 67. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 66. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 61. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 60. Bassist Mike Johnson of Dinosaur Jr. is 57. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 55. Country singer Colt Ford is 53. Actor Chandra Wilson ("Grey's Anatomy") is 53. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 52. Rapper Mase is 47. Actor Sarah Chalke ("Scrubs," second Becky on "Roseanne") is 46. Actor RonReaco Lee ("Madea Goes to Jail") is 46. Actor Demetria McKinney ("House of Payne") is 44. Actor Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad," "Big Love") is 43. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 43. Actor Shaun Weiss ("The Mighty Ducks") is 43. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 42. Actor Patrick J. Adams ("Suits") is 41. Actor Karla Mosley ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 41. Actor Amanda Fuller ("Last Man Standing") is 38. Singer Mario is 36. Actor Alexa PenaVega ("Spy Kids") is 34. Actor Ellar Coltrane ("Boyhood") is 28. Actor Savannah Paige Rae ("Parenthood") is 19.