Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Aug. 28

Today’s Birthday (08/28/21). Physical action gets results this year. Consistent routines build energy, endurance and resilience. A summer professional growth spurt leads to an educational redirection this autumn. Home and family invite domestic bliss this winter, inspiring springtime exploration, investigation and travels. Energize with heartful connection.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Financial changes could require attention. An unusual or innovative option could develop words and actions into a long-term dream come true. Energize profitable efforts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Take advantage of a lucky break to advance a personal project. Your work is gaining respect. Stand for your vision.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Look at things from a higher perspective. Listen and process the news. Dreams can come true through a blend of luck, intention and work.