Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Aug. 6

Today’s Birthday (08/06/22). Reach out for the territory ahead this year. Accomplish dreams with steady coordination in partnership. Summer creative or romantic challenges inspire autumn fun, passion and family connection. Social challenges next winter lead to a springtime rise in professional status. Expand your knowledge, understanding and skills.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance your educational journey. Handle logistical details. It may not be exciting, sexy or fun. Do the homework to prepare to realize your long-term objectives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review family resources and collaborate to surmount a temporary financial hurdle. Increase organization. Cut unnecessary expenses. Go for substance over symbolism. Minimize risks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to clean messes, domestic or otherwise. Discuss concerns and potential solutions. Shared dreams keep you close. Contribute together to make things happen.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Proceed with caution. Prioritize physical health and well-being. Avoid an accident or injury. Others may demand quick action. Ensure safety first. Focus on your work.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Romantic or creative plans may not go as expected. Schedule or reschedule carefully. Some clean-up is required. It could get interesting. Patiently listen.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Clean domestic messes. Clarify and simplify. Avoid arguments or misunderstandings. Keep household systems running. Defer gratification when needed. Find and implement clever solutions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Miscommunications abound. Talk is cheap. Don’t believe everything that you hear. Verify data with multiple reliable sources. Patiently restore order to a chaotic situation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profits are available. You may need to make a mess to create your larger vision. Quick action can win a prize. Provide excellence. Exceed expectations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Personal projects have your attention. Creative blocks or other obstacles could distract. When stuck, take a break. Shower or go for a walk.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Avoid noise, chaos or crowds. Recharge with good music. Reorganize and adjust plans for current conditions. Savor relaxing self care rituals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Team efforts could seem disorganized. Tempers may be short. Avoid risky business. Play by the rules. Simplify. Keep your agreements. Listen more than speaking.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for inspection. A professional deadline approaches. Polish the rough edges of your presentation. Get your data in order. Provide extra care and attention.

Notable birthdays: Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 98. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 84. Actor Louise Sorel is 82. Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 79. Actor Ray Buktenica is 79. Actor Dorian Harewood is 72. Actor Catherine Hicks is 71. Rock singer Pat MacDonald (Timbuk 3) is 70. Country musician Mark DuFresne is 69. Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 66. Actor Faith Prince is 65. R&B singer Randy DeBarge is 64. Actor Leland Orser is 62. Actor Michelle Yeoh is 60. Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 58. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 57. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 57. Actor Benito Martinez is 54. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 54.

Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 52. Actor Merrin Dungey is 51. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 50. Actor Jason O’Mara is 50. Actor Vera Farmiga is 49. Actor Ever Carradine is 48. Actor Soleil Moon Frye is 46. Actor Melissa George is 46. Rock singer Travis McCoy is 41. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 41. Actor Romola Garai is 40. U.S. Olympic and WNBA basketball star A’ja Wilson is 26.