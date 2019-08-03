Today’s Birthday (08/03/19). Fall in love all over again this year. Routine practices grow your skills, strength and energy. Summer brings challenges with work or health for a physical breakthrough by winter, before changes prompt introspection. By next summer, your creativity shifts directions. Follow your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Choose stability over illusion. Avoid risky or vague ideas. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Plot a long-term course. You can get what you need.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing your game. Listen to your intuition, and handle responsibilities before going out to play. Learn by doing and tweak to improve efficiency.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Determine which home improvements to prioritize first. Detailed planning and research save you money and time. Make a persuasive case for an upgrade you’d like.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Too much information could cause problems. Don’t fund a fantasy. Welcome contributions from others. Be careful and thorough to advance. Listen with your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stick to the budget. Cost overruns could throw things off. Hold out for the best deal. Avoid distractions and silly arguments. Accept assistance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consider a new style. Get clear on what you want, before investing. Reap the emotional benefits of taking extra care with your appearance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait to see what develops. Go for substance over symbolism. Take time to consider and review potential consequences. Clear clutter, and organize.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep team objectives in mind. Resist being impulsive, especially with friends. Avoid a disagreement about priorities. Patiently keep your side of the bargain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep your wits about you in a chaotic moment at work. All is not as it appears. Leave misconceptions behind. Run a reality check.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Curtail travel until traffic flows clearly. Unexpected delays and distractions could arise. Avoid stepping on others. You’re learning valuable tricks. Study the conditions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical financial priorities. Communicate and collaborate to determine best practices. Figure out what really matters. Provide motivation. Celebrate results together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Reality may clash with a romantic fantasy. What you get isn’t what you expected. Communication unravels a mystery. Keep your patience and sense of humor.
Thought for Today: “We are healed of a suffering only by experiencing it to the full.” — Marcel Proust, French author (1871-1922).
Notable birthdays: Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 94. Singer Tony Bennett is 93. Actor Martin Sheen is 79. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 79. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 78. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 78. Rock musician B.B. Dickerson is 70. Movie director John Landis is 69. Actress JoMarie Payton is 69. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 68. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 68. Actor Philip Casnoff is 65. Actor John C. McGinley is 60. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 58. Actress Lisa Ann Walter is 58. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 56. Rock singer-musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) is 56. Actor Isaiah Washington is 56. Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 53. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 49. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 48. Actress Brigid Brannagh is 47. Actor Michael Ealy is 46. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 43. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 42. Actress Evangeline Lilly is 40. Actress Mamie Gummer is 36. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 35. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 35. Actor Jon Foster is 35. Actress Georgina Haig is 34. Singer Holly Arnstein (Dream) is 34. Actress Tanya Fischer is 34. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 34. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 31.
