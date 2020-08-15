Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, August 15

Notable birthdays: Actor Abby Dalton is 88. Actor Lori Nelson is 87. Civil rights activist Vernon Jordan is 85. Actor Jim Dale is 85. Actor Pat Priest is 84. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 82. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is 82. Musician Pete York (Spencer Davis Group) is 78. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 76. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 74. Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 72. Actor Phyllis Smith is 71. Britain’s Princess Anne is 70. Actor Tess Harper is 70. Actor Larry Mathews is 65. Actor Zeljko Ivanek is 63. Actor-comedian Rondell Sheridan is 62. Rock singer-musician Matt Johnson (The The) is 59. Movie director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is 57. Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 56. Country singer Angela Rae (Wild Horses) is 54. Actor Peter Hermann is 53. Actor Debra Messing is 52. Actor Anthony Anderson is 50. Actor Ben Affleck is 48. Singer Mikey Graham (Boyzone) is 48. Actor Natasha Henstridge is 46. Actor Nicole Paggi is 43. Christian rock musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) is 42. Actor Emily Kinney is 36. Figure skater Jennifer Kirk is 36. Latin pop singer Belinda is 31. Actor Courtney Hope is 31. Rock singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 31. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega is 31. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 30. Rap DJ Smoove da General (Cali Swag District) is 30.