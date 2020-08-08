Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, August 8

Notable birthdays: Actor Nita Talbot is 90. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 83. Actor Connie Stevens is 82. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 81. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 73. Actor Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”) is 71. Drummer Anton Fig (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 67. Actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”) is 67. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 63. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby (“Friday the 13th”) is 62. News anchor Deborah Norville is 62. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 59. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 59. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 58. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 47. Country singer Mark Wills is 47. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 45. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 44. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 44. Actor Tawny Cypress (“Heroes”) is 44. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 43. Actor Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 43. Actor Countess Vaughn (“The Parkers,” ″Moesha”) is 42. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 40. Actor Meagan Good (“Think Like a Man”) is 39. Guitarist Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man is 39. Actor Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 36. Singer Shawn Mendes is 22. Actor Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 19.