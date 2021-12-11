Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 11

Today’s Birthday (12/11/21). Fortune sparks in conversation this year. Steady communication practices lead to abundant rewards. Winter personal spotlights and glory energize your springtime health and physical performance. Slowing to adapt to changes this summer creates autumn dreams, visions and plans that inspire. Creative coordination generates brilliant results.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The action is behind the scenes. A personal passion project comes into focus. Plan and organize. Take charge for the results you want.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your team is hot. Advance to the next level by creating harmony where none existed. Keep your objective in mind. Long-term benefits are possible.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Put passion into your work. Talk about the possibilities you see. Strategize and coordinate with your powerful team. Stay true to your heart and values.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your exploration reveals an exciting discovery. Teach as you learn. Both luck and practice benefit your performance. Important people are watching. Make valuable connections.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions to replenish your reserves. Discuss the possibilities with your partner. Study the potential numbers to make informed decisions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Kindle a mutual attraction. Let go of a preconception about your partner. Learn something new about them. Share possibilities. Collaborate for shared fun and ease.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stick to healthy priorities. Follow the advice of your doctor, teacher and coach. Practice makes perfect. Go for a walk with someone sweet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Romance and physical activity go together. Take a walk to savor the sunset. Make a natural connection. Physical magnetism is part of the fun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Nurture yours with delicious home-cooked treats. Get creative with domestic arts. Provide soothing and restorative comforts. Enjoy them yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever. Your witty efforts make the difference. Ask probing questions. Develop a comprehensive plan. Work from home for greater productivity and ease.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep communications flowing. Valuable opportunities arise in conversation. Network and coordinate. The action is behind the scenes. Discuss possibilities and make arrangements.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep your eye on the ball. Profitable ventures unfold with focused attention. Discuss the possibilities. Stick to practical priorities. Prioritize personal objectives and win.

Notable birthdays: Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant is 91. Actor Rita Moreno is 90. Pop singer David Gates (Bread) is 81. Actor Donna Mills is 81. Former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., is 80. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 78. Singer Brenda Lee is 77. Actor Lynda Day George is 77. Music producer Tony Brown is 75. Actor Teri Garr is 74. Movie director Susan Seidelman is 70. Actor Bess Armstrong is 68. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 67. Rock musician Mike Mesaros (The Smithereens) is 64. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 63. Rock musician Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones) is 60. Actor Ben Browder is 59. Singer-musician Justin Currie (Del Amitri) is 57. Rock musician David Schools (Hard Working Americans, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic) is 57. Actor Gary Dourdan is 55. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 54. Actor Max Martini is 52. Rapper-actor Mos Def is 48. Actor Rider Strong is 42. Actor Xosha Roquemore is 37. Actor Karla Souza is 35. Actor Hailee Steinfeld is 25.

