Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 12

Today’s Birthday (12/12/20). You can make a bundle this year. Steady, focused action grows a profitable endeavor. Guard your health. Savor domestic bliss. Winter challenges affect your partnership, before a personal accomplishment delights. Sidestep an obstacle next summer, before a collaboration heats up. Grow your slush funds.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Monitor conditions and enjoy a delightful exploration. Study a fascinating subject. Reconnect with nature to balance with screen time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Grab a profitable opportunity for your joint venture. A difficult situation is making you stronger. Stash provisions for the future. Build and grow together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Join forces with a master of surprises. Negotiate your way through minor adjustments. Collaborate for common gain. It could get romantic. Give in to love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on physical performance. Maximize potential with practice, nutritional foods and expert support. Master the basics and then refine details. Nurture your health and fitness.