Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 25

Today’s Birthday (12/25/21). Build prosperity this year. Consistent routines, self-discipline and action realize lucrative possibilities. Winter dreams lie within reach, before springtime fun, love and romance distract. Summer transitions between friends lead to a shared community prize next autumn. Conserve, collaborate and share resources. Spread your love around.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of great conditions for physical performance. Dance as you work. You’re especially busy and productive. Love is your superpower.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance blossoms spontaneously. Widen your circle of friends and family. Laugh and relax together. Share delicious treats, your heart and gratitude.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Home is where your heart is. Connect with family. Enjoy domestic arts. Get creative. Share your favorite recipes and flavors. Love is the secret ingredient.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen and learn. Your influence is growing. Share discoveries, opportunities and resources. Diplomacy comes in handy. Use your persuasive arts. Connect on a deeper level.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected abundance fills your cup. Make a blissful connection. Creative work pays well. Exceed your own expectations. Share your appreciations with your team.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance practical personal priorities. Connect with a sense of purpose and passion. Wear something that you feel great in. Let your love light shine.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Practice your favorite rituals. Savor traditions and nostalgic reflection. Connect with young people, elders and ancestors. Enjoy peaceful contemplation. Nature feeds your spirit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy parties and social connections. Friends fill your heart. Express your gratitude and appreciation. Harmonize with your crew. Share your love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Professional matters have your attention. Take advantage of favorable conditions to advance. Go for substance over symbolism. Celebrate with your team.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Explore fresh terrain. Abandon expectations and keep an open mind. Discover hidden treasure. Make a delightful long-distance connection. Resist the temptation to overindulge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner about finances. Aim for balance. You can find what you need. It’s not about material things. Share a deeper connection.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration and romance can flower. Creative and artistic inspiration abounds. Connect with your partner on a deeper level. Share secrets and confidences.

Notable birthdays: Author Anne Roiphe is 86. Actor Hanna Schygulla is 78. R&B singer John Edwards (The Spinners) is 77. Actor Gary Sandy is 76. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 75. Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 75. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 73. Actor Sissy Spacek is 72. Blues singer/guitarist Joe Louis Walker is 72. Former White House adviser Karl Rove is 71. Actor CCH Pounder is 69. Singer Annie Lennox is 67. Reggae singer-musician Robin Campbell (UB40) is 67. Country singer Steve Wariner is 67. Singer Shane MacGowan (The Pogues, The Popes) is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 63. The former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Christina Romer, is 63.

