Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 4

Today’s Birthday (12/04/21). Write your masterpiece this year. Disciplined efforts strengthen foundations for satisfying development. Begin a winter personal growth that inspires your health and fitness to new spring heights. Enjoy a philosophical, spiritual and mindful summer, before autumn insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle. Express your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize practicalities with an upcoming exploration or adventure. Things clarify and fall together naturally. The next six-month Eclipse phase favors investigation, research and discovery.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit from collaborative efforts. Make a smart investment. Monitor finances for growth. Contribution to shared ventures for lucrative reward over the next six months.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your partner on a deeper level over the next six-month Sagittarius Eclipse phase. Collaboration can reap miraculous results. Discuss the possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your healthy practices are generating positive results. Prioritize health and fitness over the next six-month Eclipse phase. Work with great coaches and experts for optimal performance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with your sweetheart. Connect with love on a deeper level over the next six months. Enjoy sweet moments with your dear ones.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic joys abound, following the Sagittarius Eclipse. The next six months favor family, home comforts and coziness. Simple improvements make a big difference.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant and creative over the next six-month Eclipse phase. Connect, network and share. Put the pieces together. Participate in a larger conversation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Conditions favor lucrative ventures over the next six months. The Sagittarius Eclipse energizes your cash flow. Take advantage to grow savings and investments.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re finding your way. The New Moon Eclipse in your sign favors personal discovery, integrity, confidence and power. Stay true to your own compass.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your fertile imagination invents wild scenarios. Which to realize? Envision an inspiring purpose and plot your course. The next six months favor thoughtful planning.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork is your secret magic over the next six-month Eclipse phase. Share fun with friends while contributing for common cause. Pull together for satisfying results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your career and status are on the rise. The next six months favor bold initiatives, passion projects and professional triumphs. Pursue and deliver excellence.

Notable birthdays: Game show host Wink Martindale is 88. Pop singer Freddy Cannon is 85. Actor-producer Max Baer Jr. is 84. Actor Gemma Jones is 79. Rock musician Bob Mosley (Moby Grape) is 79. Singer-musician Chris Hillman is 77. Musician Terry Woods (The Pogues) is 74. Rock singer Southside Johnny Lyon is 73. Actor Jeff Bridges is 72. Rock musician Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd; the Rossington Collins Band) is 70. Actor Patricia Wettig is 70. Actor Tony Todd is 67. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 66. Country musician Brian Prout (Diamond Rio) is 66. Rock musician Bob Griffin (formerly with The BoDeans) is 62. Rock singer Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge) is 59. Actor Marisa Tomei is 57. Actor Chelsea Noble is 57.

