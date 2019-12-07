Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 7

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — A test or challenge leads to a higher level of professional influence. Don’t advertise your plans. Pay attention and listen to determine the best timing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plan long-range itineraries. Consider seminars, classes and conferences. Participate in a wider conversation for valuable connections. Shop carefully for best travel values. Reserve early.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t rush into anything, especially if it’s expensive. Old assumptions could get challenged. Mistakes are possible. Review numbers and terms carefully. Choose simplicity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen the bonds that unite. Coordinate tasks and responsibilities with your partner for greater ease. Allow time to recharge. Enjoy each other’s company.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Watch your step, especially when the pace picks up. Profit from meticulous service. Focus for an optimal performance. Aim for excellence. Practice for strength.