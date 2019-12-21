Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 21

Notable birthdays: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 84. Actress Jane Fonda is 82. Actor Larry Bryggman is 81. Singer Carla Thomas is 77. Musician Albert Lee is 76. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is 75. Actor Josh Mostel is 73. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 71. Rock singer Nick Gilder is 69. Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 69. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 67. Singer Betty Wright is 66. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 65. Actress Jane Kaczmarek is 64. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 63. Entertainer Jim Rose is 63. Former child actress Lisa Gerritsen is 62. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 62. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 57. Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 57. Rock musician Murph (The Lemonheads; Dinosaur Jr.) is 55. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 54. Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 54. Actress Michelle Hurd is 53. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 53. Actress Karri Turner is 53. Actress Khrystyne Haje is 51. Country singer Brad Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 51. Actress Julie Delpy is 50. Country singer-musician Rhean Boyer (Carolina Rain) is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 48. Actor Glenn Fitzgerald is 48. Singer-musician Brett Scallions is 48. World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is 45. Rock singer Lukas Rossi (Rock Star Supernova) is 43. Actress Rutina Wesley is 41. Rock musician Anna Bulbrook (Airborne Toxic Event) is 37. Country singer Luke Stricklin is 37.