Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 21

Today’s Birthday (12/21/19). Restful incubation feeds your creativity this year. Self-discipline pays long-term dividends. Personal epiphanies this winter lead to new directions with a partnership. Let go of an old habit that no longer serves you next summer, leading to a deliciously romantic Solstice. Reinvent your purpose.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Balance your shared finances and career with this year’s Winter Solstice. Take charge for the professional results you want with the Sun entering Capricorn.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Partnership flowers with nurturing this Winter Solstice. Spread your wings this month with the Sun in Capricorn. Enjoy educational travels and adventures. Explore together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Winter Solstice brings attention to your work, health and fitness. The next month under the Capricorn Sun favors shared financial endeavors. Collaborate for common gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize fun, love and romance this Solstice. Energize creative collaboration with the Sun in Capricorn for the next month. Strengthen partnerships ... romantic and otherwise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Winter Solstice blessings fill your home. Celebrate as your work takes precedence this next month under the Capricorn Sun. Strengthen your heart with healthy practices.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creativity colors this Winter Solstice with poetic brilliance. Prioritize fun, family and romance over the next month with the Sun in Capricorn. Get playful together.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Solstice silver flows into your coffers (and easily back out). Aim for balance. Enjoy domestic bliss with family and friends with this month’s Capricorn Sun.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your powers for good this Solstice. With the Sun in Capricorn, your communications are especially effective. Share your story. Join a larger conversation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Winter Solstice traditions and rituals satisfy your spirit. The next month could get lucrative with the Sun in Capricorn. Energize your moneymaking efforts.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy Winter Solstice celebrations with friends. Count blessings together. You’re in charge this next month with the Sun in your sign. Take bold steps.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities beckon with this Winter Solstice. Review and revise your course this month with the Sun in Capricorn. Align action plans toward core values.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get adventurous this Solstice. Explore new cultures and views. Begin a socially active month under the Capricorn Sun. Collaborate with your team and community. Pull together.
Thought for Today: “It is not necessary to understand things in order to argue about them.” — Pierre Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, French author and dramatist (1732-1799).
Notable birthdays: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 84. Actress Jane Fonda is 82. Actor Larry Bryggman is 81. Singer Carla Thomas is 77. Musician Albert Lee is 76. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is 75. Actor Josh Mostel is 73. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 71. Rock singer Nick Gilder is 69. Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 69. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 67. Singer Betty Wright is 66. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 65. Actress Jane Kaczmarek is 64. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 63. Entertainer Jim Rose is 63. Former child actress Lisa Gerritsen is 62. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 62. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 57. Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 57. Rock musician Murph (The Lemonheads; Dinosaur Jr.) is 55. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 54. Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 54. Actress Michelle Hurd is 53. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 53. Actress Karri Turner is 53. Actress Khrystyne Haje is 51. Country singer Brad Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 51. Actress Julie Delpy is 50. Country singer-musician Rhean Boyer (Carolina Rain) is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 48. Actor Glenn Fitzgerald is 48. Singer-musician Brett Scallions is 48. World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is 45. Rock singer Lukas Rossi (Rock Star Supernova) is 43. Actress Rutina Wesley is 41. Rock musician Anna Bulbrook (Airborne Toxic Event) is 37. Country singer Luke Stricklin is 37.
Actor Steven Yeun is 36. Actress Kaitlyn Dever is 23.