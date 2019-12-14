Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 14
Today’s Birthday (12/14/19). Go for your heart’s desire this year. Grow financial strength with dedication and focus. Extra winter silver can provide support when unexpected family expenses arise. Resolve a personal challenge next summer before winning a team or family prize. Pursuing your heart’s passion satisfies.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Avoid controversy or jealousies, especially in matters of the heart. Take care with sensitive areas. Connect with shared enthusiasms and fun endeavors. Express creative artistry.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Home-improvement projects can leap ahead. Energize a renovation and beautify your surroundings. Conserve resources by making repairs that will repurpose something old.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — If your communications seem to fall on deaf ears, keep your patience. A misunderstanding looks different from another point of view. Consider before reacting automatically.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative opportunities. Avoid conflicting interests. Focus on short-term objectives. You can surmount the obstacles you see. Chop wood and carry water.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Self-discipline serves you well again. Tackle immediate necessities and then focus on personal objectives. Pamper yourself with hot water. You’re growing stronger.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Consider dreams, past and present. Look back for insight on the road ahead. Once you’ve accomplished your objective, what next? Envision an intriguing possibility.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop and detail your team strategy. Hold meetings and gatherings. Work together for a shared goal. You get much farther with a little help from friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities take shape. Handle short-term priorities before focusing on a larger dream. Prepare for the test. Spend carefully. Provide excellent service.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate new terrain. Walk and talk. Alternate between physical exercise and peaceful study. Look at your situation from another view.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Listen carefully to what others have to offer. Find short-term solutions. Manage budgets to keep your financial obligations. Work together for common gain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborations provide more with less. Increase the ease factor by delegating and sharing tasks with your partner. Treat each other respectfully. Share your appreciation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in increasing demand. Find hidden moments for rest, good food and exercise. Take care of yourself to be able to care for others.

Thought for Today: “The trouble with our times is that the future is not what it used to be.” — Paul Valery, French philosopher (1871-1945).

Notable birthdays: Singer-actress Abbe Lane is 88. Actor Hal Williams is 85. Actress-singer Jane Birkin is 73. Pop singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 73. Entertainment executive Michael Ovitz is 73. Actress Dee Wallace is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ronnie McNeir (The Four Tops) is 70. Rock musician Cliff Williams is 70.

Actor-comedian T.K. Carter is 63. Rock singer-musician Mike Scott (The Waterboys) is 61. Singer-musician Peter “Spider” Stacy (The Pogues) is 61. Actress Cynthia Gibb is 56. Actress Nancy Valen is 54. Actor Archie Kao is 50. Actress Natascha McElhone is 50. Actress-comedian Michaela Watkins is 48. Actress-comedian Miranda Hart is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Brian Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 44. Actress KaDee Strickland is 44. Actress Tammy Blanchard is 43. Actress Sophie Monk is 40. Actor-singer-musician Jackson Rathbone is 35. Actress Vanessa Hudgens is 31. Rock/R&B singer Tori Kelly is 27.

