Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Dec. 14

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborations provide more with less. Increase the ease factor by delegating and sharing tasks with your partner. Treat each other respectfully. Share your appreciation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in increasing demand. Find hidden moments for rest, good food and exercise. Take care of yourself to be able to care for others.

Thought for Today: “The trouble with our times is that the future is not what it used to be.” — Paul Valery, French philosopher (1871-1945).

Notable birthdays: Singer-actress Abbe Lane is 88. Actor Hal Williams is 85. Actress-singer Jane Birkin is 73. Pop singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 73. Entertainment executive Michael Ovitz is 73. Actress Dee Wallace is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ronnie McNeir (The Four Tops) is 70. Rock musician Cliff Williams is 70.

Actor-comedian T.K. Carter is 63. Rock singer-musician Mike Scott (The Waterboys) is 61. Singer-musician Peter “Spider” Stacy (The Pogues) is 61. Actress Cynthia Gibb is 56. Actress Nancy Valen is 54. Actor Archie Kao is 50. Actress Natascha McElhone is 50. Actress-comedian Michaela Watkins is 48. Actress-comedian Miranda Hart is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Brian Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 44. Actress KaDee Strickland is 44. Actress Tammy Blanchard is 43. Actress Sophie Monk is 40. Actor-singer-musician Jackson Rathbone is 35. Actress Vanessa Hudgens is 31. Rock/R&B singer Tori Kelly is 27.

