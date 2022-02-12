Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Feb. 12

Today’s Birthday (02/12/22). Fortune follows personal passion this year. Apply steady disciplined efforts to realize dreams. Enjoy winter reconnection with friends, before domestic joys call you home this spring. Summer market changes require adaptation, leading to a career level up next autumn. You can make things happen.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic improvements and upgrades satisfy. It could make a mess. Expand home functionality, beauty and comfort. Indulge creative impulses. Cook up something delicious.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand your understanding of a fascinating subject with unexpected plot twists. Get lost in a wonderful story. Muses inspire your pen. Sketch ideas and refine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Ride a profitable surge. Expect delays, misunderstandings or messes. Stay in communication and keep your sense of humor. Ask for support when needed. Catch flight.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with your favorite rituals and comforts. Figure out what you want. Make personal plans. Notice obstacles and potential solutions. Relax and recharge.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Complete old projects to make space for what’s next. Peaceful privacy encourages organization and planning. Sort and file. Envision an inspiring dream. Plot the steps.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A challenge confronts a group project. Share ideas, resources and information with friends and allies. Fortune favors teamwork and community connection. Reach out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — An unexpected professional opportunity is worth pursuing. Research the potential. Imagine new possibilities. Refine portfolios, resumes, websites and marketing materials. Prepare to level up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Indulge a sense of adventure. Widen your exploration. Avoid noise, crowds or dangerous situations. Discover a new side of a favorite subject. Investigate possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to maintain positive cash flow with a shared venture. Monitor conditions and adapt budgets with changes. Discover new efficiencies or income sources.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Grab an opportunity for romantic connection with your partner when it arises. Dream up some fun together. Luck favors matters of the heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Build energy with healthy routines. Practice grows your skills, endurance and capacities. Avoid risky situations. Slow for tricky sections. Score extra for natural connection.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab some spontaneous fun. Connect with someone special or to enjoy a favorite activity, sport or game. Avoid risk or controversy. Share romantic dreams.

Notable birthdays: Movie director Costa-Gavras is 89. Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell is 88. Actor Joe Don Baker is 86. Author Judy Blume is 84. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is 80. Country singer Moe Bandy is 78. Actor Maud Adams is 77. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 76. Actor Michael Ironside is 72. Rock musician Steve Hackett is 72. Rock singer Michael McDonald is 70. Actor Joanna Kerns is 69. Actor Zach Grenier is 68. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 66. Actor John Michael Higgins is 59. Actor Raphael Sbarge is 58. Actor Christine Elise is 57. Actor Josh Brolin is 54. Singer Chynna Phillips is 54. Rock musician Jim Creeggan (Barenaked Ladies) is 52. Actor Jesse Spencer is 43. Rapper Gucci Mane is 42. Actor Sarah Lancaster is 42. Actor Christina Ricci is 42.

