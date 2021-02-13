Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Feb. 13

Today’s Birthday (02/13/21). Personal growth flowers this year. Practice makes perfect with passion projects. Envision lucrative results. Weather social challenges this spring, before summertime fun and romance delight. Winter home renovations lead to a season full of sunshine and connections. Invent how you want things to be.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Love finds a way. Practice compassion and start with yourself. Carve out some peaceful alone time to get lost in your own thoughts. Recharge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Link arms and stand together for a cause of shared passion. Move quickly to maintain an advantage. Build solid community networks for long-term gain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of lucky professional conditions. Long-term gain on a career goal or dream can result from actions today. Push forward boldly.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your investigation takes off in new directions. A dream appears within reach. Listen to intuition. Study options. Explore possibilities and potential. Make long-distance connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover hidden resources. Invest for the future. Collaborate to strengthen family finances. You can find what you need to realize a long-term dream.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stay receptive with your partner. Listen generously. Kindness is contagious. Defuse a tense situation with humor. Common cause and passion draw you closer together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized. Harness that power for high performance. Practice your moves. Step lightly and leap forward. Express what’s in your heart physically. Productivity surges.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pay attention to love, beauty and artistry. Notice what moves you. Romance sparks easily. Kindle it with kindness. Listen for sweetness and find it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Adjust your environment to support folks. Make repairs and upgrades. Enjoy domestic comforts and treasures. Actions now provide long-lasting benefit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Follow a fascination. Dig into a curious thread or inquiry. You’re especially creative and brilliant. Write your views. Broadcast and publish. Reveal a hidden truth.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Tap into positive cash flow. Expenses could also rise. Monitor budgets and projections to adjust. Provide excellent value. Your ideas are attracting attention.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Secure the ground taken. You’re especially energized, and conditions are favorable to advance a personal dream. Build upon strong foundations. Grab a lucky chance.
Notable birthdays: Actor Kim Novak is 88. Actor George Segal is 87. Actor Bo Svenson is 80. Actor Stockard Channing is 77. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 77. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is 75. Singer Peter Gabriel is 71. Actor David Naughton is 70. Rock musician Peter Hook is 65. Actor Matt Salinger is 61. Singer Henry Rollins is 60. Actor Neal McDonough is 55. Singer Freedom Williams is 55. Actor Kelly Hu is 53. Rock singer Matt Berninger (The National) is 50. Country musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) is 48. Singer Robbie Williams is 47. Singer-songwriter Feist is 45. Rhythm-and-blues performer Natalie Stewart is 42. Actor Mena Suvari is 42. Actor Katie Volding is 32. Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (also known as Prince Michael Jackson I) is 24.