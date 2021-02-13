Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Feb. 13

Today’s Birthday (02/13/21). Personal growth flowers this year. Practice makes perfect with passion projects. Envision lucrative results. Weather social challenges this spring, before summertime fun and romance delight. Winter home renovations lead to a season full of sunshine and connections. Invent how you want things to be.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Love finds a way. Practice compassion and start with yourself. Carve out some peaceful alone time to get lost in your own thoughts. Recharge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Link arms and stand together for a cause of shared passion. Move quickly to maintain an advantage. Build solid community networks for long-term gain.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of lucky professional conditions. Long-term gain on a career goal or dream can result from actions today. Push forward boldly.