Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Feb. 19

Today’s Birthday (02/19/22). Fortune favors thoughtful consideration this year. Planning, organization and coordination pay high dividends. A rising winter career status leads to springtime communication flurries. Redirect study and travel plans around summer barriers, before great autumn conditions reveal another path. Plot the steps to realize your dream.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Accept or offer assistance. Share support around something that’s stuck or blocked. Harmony requires effort but you can find the basic melody if you listen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on basic priorities with work, health and vitality. Slow for obstacles or barriers. Choose steps carefully. Pitfalls abound. Avoid risk and watch ahead.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Find simple fun without hassle or fuss. Avoid risk or expensive temptations. Connect with someone beloved. Walk in nature for inspiration. Get creative.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Home draws you in. Authorize improvements. Costs may be higher than expected. Avoid controversy or risk. Research for best quality and value. Feather your nest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Research options. Catch up on reading. Don’t push someone who doesn’t want to talk. Wait for better conditions. Edit and revise creative projects.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Maintain positive cash flow despite challenging financial conditions. Simplify expectations. Frugality allows greater ease. Keep cool and carry on. You can find what you need.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re growing stronger. Self-doubt and insecurities can whisper negative nothings. Shift a monologue to dialogue by connecting with someone who loves you. Pamper yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Find a quiet spot to hide from noise or chaos. Revise plans for recent changes. Adapt to current conditions. Envision the results you would love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share discoveries with friends. Wait patiently with traffic or communication breakdowns. Perform your part of a team effort. Prioritize practicalities. Stay connected for shared strength.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical professional priorities to navigate a challenge or delay. Don’t make assumptions. New facts dispel old fears. Rely on data and expert support.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Barriers or limitations affect your studies or travels. Avoid risk, chaos or expensive mistakes. Postpone advancement temporarily. Review plans, options and possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Review data before making financial decisions. Strategize to adapt around shortfalls or unexpected expenses. Patience serves you well. Adjust budgets and income sources.

Notable birthdays: Singer Smokey Robinson is 82. Actor Carlin Glynn is 82. Former Sony Corp. Chairman Howard Stringer is 80. Singer Lou Christie is 79. Rock musician Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) is 74. Actor Stephen Nichols is 71. Author Amy Tan is 70. Actor Jeff Daniels is 67. Rock singer-musician Dave Wakeling is 66. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 65. Actor Ray Winstone is 65. Actor Leslie David Baker is 64. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 63. Britain’s Prince Andrew is 62. Tennis Hall of Famer Hana Mandlikova is 60. Singer Seal is 59. Actor Jessica Tuck is 59. Country musician Ralph McCauley (Wild Horses) is 58. Rock musician Jon Fishman (Phish) is 57. Actor Justine Bateman is 56. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 55. Actor Bellamy Young is 52.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0