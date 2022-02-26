Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Feb. 26

Today’s Birthday (02/26/22). Private preparation produces stellar results this year. Steady discipline, organization and coordination realize dreams. Your career reaches new levels this winter, before spring creativity and communication flower. Adjust around summer travel or educational obstacles, before investigation reveals amazing autumn treasures. Reconnect with purpose and vision.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Business opportunities open new doors. Follow advice from a powerful woman. Advance to the next level. Your status and influence are on the rise.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Exploration and education reveal valuable treasure. You’re realizing a dream. Expand territory. Widen your perspective to new views. Open a door to the future.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Catch a lucrative opportunity with a joint venture. Collaborate to pull it in. Profit from a dreamer’s vision. Close a deal or sign papers.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect creatively. Romance, partnership and collaboration flower into renewed beauty. Share the load and the prize. Celebrate the fruits of your efforts together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Reach new levels with your work, health and energy. Practice leads to expanded capacities. Nature inspires your spirit. Go for excellence and high performance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Fall in love again. Give in to a delightful enchantment. Creativity and imagination flower. Cherish children, friends and pets. Share your heart. Accept and enjoy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home beautification projects provide satisfying results. Clean rooms and give away things no longer needed. Nurture family with home comforts. Enjoy them yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Learn and teach simultaneously. Offer encouragement. Use your persuasive charms. Write your story. Creativity blossoms anew. Express and share. Get your message out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Tap into a golden opportunity. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Increase efficiency and savings. Ride an energy surge. Haul in a healthy harvest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Wear your radiant confidence like a crown. Rule benevolently. Pamper yourself with kindness and comfort. Dress for success. Make your dream come true.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discover hidden beauty. Silence soothes like a blanket. Privacy allows for imaginative flights of fancy. Let your mind wander. Dream and plan. Contemplate.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends bring spice, laughter and support. Teamwork can realize a vision with heart. Do your part. Keep bargains and agreements. Celebrate victories and milestones together.

Notable birthdays: Actor-director Bill Duke is 79. Singer Mitch Ryder is 77. Actor Marta Kristen (TV: “Lost in Space”) is 77. Rock musician Jonathan Cain (Journey) is 72. Singer Michael Bolton is 69. The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is 68. Actor Greg Germann is 64. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is 64. Bandleader John McDaniel is 61. Actor-martial artist Mark Dacascos is 58. Actor Jennifer Grant is 56. Rock musician Tim Commerford (Audioslave) is 54. Singer Erykah Badu is 51. Actor Maz Jobrani (TV: “Superior Donuts”) is 50. R&B singer Rico Wade (Society of Soul) is 50. Olympic gold medal swimmer Jenny Thompson is 49. R&B singer Kyle Norman (Jagged Edge) is 47. Actor Greg Rikaart is 45. Rock musician Chris Culos (O.A.R.) is 43. R&B singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 43.

