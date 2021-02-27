Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Feb. 27

Today’s Birthday (02/27/21). Fortune favors introspection and planning this year. Disciplined efforts in private earn outsize rewards. Visualize winning. Weather professional storms this spring before a delightful summer domestic phase. Resolve creative challenges next winter for professional victory. Exercise imagination, artistry and efforts to realize a dream.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt for changing conditions under this Virgo Full Moon. Begin a new physical health and fitness phase, despite barriers, limitations or obstacles. Practice makes perfect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Try something new. Change creative directions with the Full Virgo Moon. Shift perspectives toward love, passion and romance. Invent a possibility that inspires action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Repair, renovate, and remodel. Plant seeds for later growth. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A communication, connection and study phase dawns with this Full Moon. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Shift the messaging.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reach a financial turning point. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under the Virgo Full Moon. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Shift toward higher value potential.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Full Moon illuminates transitions. Private rituals satisfy and soothe.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates social challenges. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Adapt to team changes. Welcome newcomers.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Virgo Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on work you love. Prioritize basics.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt an exploration to new circumstances. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts and teachers. Explore fresh terrain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high. Shift directions with shared finances under tonight’s Full Moon. Collaboration pays off. Work out the next phase together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments over the next two weeks. Shift strategies with your partner after this Full Moon. Adjust plans for new circumstances.
Notable birthdays: Actor Joanne Woodward is 91. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 87. Actor Barbara Babcock is 84. Actor Howard Hesseman is 81. Actor Debra Monk is 72. Rock singer-musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 67. Rock musician Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) is 64. Actor Timothy Spall is 64. Rock musician Paul Humphreys (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) is 61. Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 61. Rock musician Leon Mobley (Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals) is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 60. Actor Adam Baldwin is 59. Actor Grant Show is 59. Actor Noah Emmerich is 56. Actor Donal Logue is 55. R&B singer Chilli (TLC) is 50. Rock musician Jeremy Dean (Nine Days) is 49. Country-rock musician Shonna Tucker is 43. Chelsea Clinton is 41. Actor Brandon Beemer is 41. Rock musician Cyrus Bolooki (New Found Glory) is 41. Rock musician Jake Clemons (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 41. R&B singer Bobby V is 41. Singer Josh Groban is 40. Banjoist Noam Pikelny is 40. Rock musician Jared Champion (Cage the Elephant) is 38. Actor Kate Mara is 38. TV personality JWoww (AKA Jenni Farley) is 35. Actor Lindsey Morgan is 31.