Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Feb. 5

Today’s Birthday (02/05/22). Dance to the beat of your own drum this year. Regular practices develop your talents, skills and capacities. Winter sparkles with social fun, before a domestic phase draws you home this spring. A summer career shift leads to a professional prize next autumn. You’re a shining star.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined efforts strengthen a personal project. Reinforce basic structures and foundations. Harmony requires effort. Prioritize practicalities. Refer to the manual when needed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — It’s emotion versus reason and logic today. Don’t push anyone’s sensitivities. Rest and recharge. Peaceful, private surroundings allow for productive planning and organization.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Social connection could seem strained. Avoid awkward situations, jealousies or controversy. Focus on doing what you said you would for a group effort.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t advance a professional project until you’re confident that structural foundations are strong enough. Reinforce basic elements. A premature push could get expensive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pause your exploration. Roads that appear blocked probably are. Avoid traffic. Review data, plans, options and itineraries. Find a cozy spot to enjoy the view.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Financial matters have your attention. Prioritize basic expenses. Handle administrative tasks. File papers and upload documents. Keep accounts updated to avoid upsets. Collaborate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay receptive with your partner. Don’t get pushy. Support each other. Listen more than speaking. Do what you said you would. Clean any messes. Relax.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices and routines, despite interruptions, chaos or confusion. Stay objective in a tense situation. Meditation or a walk in nature reduces stress.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Restraint serves you well. Guard against overconsumption. Focus on simple fun. Enjoy the company of beloved people. Organize your game. Relax and prepare.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on basic domestic priorities. Cook, clean and do the laundry. Research options before purchasing upgrades. Enjoy luxurious hot water and soap. Share family favorites.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Study things from another angle. You may feel blocked with an intellectual puzzle. What to say? Don’t push. Listen to trusted editors and friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Do your detective work. Investigate opportunities with lucrative potential. Maintain existing promises and responsibilities. Stay in communication around financial breakdowns. Every bit counts.

Notable birthdays: Tony-winning playwright John Guare is 84. Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn is 83. Actor David Selby is 81. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 81. Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 80. Movie director Michael Mann is 79. Rock singer Al Kooper is 78. Actor Charlotte Rampling is 76. Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 75. Actor Barbara Hershey is 74. Actor Christopher Guest is 74. Actor Tom Wilkinson is 74. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 63. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 61. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 60. Actor Laura Linney is 58. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Velvet Revolver) is 58. World Golf Hall of Famer Jose Maria Olazabal is 56. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 55. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 54.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0