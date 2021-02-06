Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Feb. 6

Today’s Birthday (02/06/21). This is your lucky year. Take advantage by applying consistent and coordinated personal efforts. Adapt long-term plans for current circumstances. Social changes this springtime lead to a fun and passionate summer. Winter domestic changes set the stage for brilliant connections. Fortune follows personal initiative.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Exploration and educational investigations entice. You long to feel the wind on your face. Keep things simple and avoid expense. Find a lesser-traveled road.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Visualize getting what you want. Creative negotiations win big. Imagine what could be possible. Discuss strategies. Collaborate to advance a shared financial goal. Patiently persist.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Align logic with emotion. Creative collaboration blooms; capture brilliant ideas and possibilities. Negotiate and refine.