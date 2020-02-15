Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Feb. 15

Notable birthdays: Actress Claire Bloom is 89. Author Susan Brownmiller is 85. Songwriter Brian Holland is 79. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 76. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 76. Actress-model Marisa Berenson is 73. Actress Jane Seymour is 69. Singer Melissa Manchester is 69. Actress Lynn Whitfield is 67. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is 66. Model Janice Dickinson is 65. Actor Christopher McDonald is 65. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 61. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 61. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 60. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 60. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 57. Country singer Michael Reynolds (Pinmonkey) is 56. Actor Michael Easton is 53. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 52. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 49. Actress Alex Borstein is 49. Actress Renee O’Connor is 49. Actress Sarah Wynter is 47. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 47. Actress-director Miranda July is 46. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 44. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 44. Rock singer/guitarist Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs) is 41. Singer-songwriter-musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) is 40. Actress Ashley Lyn Cafagna is 37. Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. is 36. Actress Natalie Morales is 35. Actress Amber Riley is 34. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 25. Actor Zach Gordon is 22.