Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Feb. 29

Today’s Birthday (02/29/20). Leap ahead professionally this year. Your team is unbeatable with disciplined coordination. Winter community collaboration wins, before changes affect your love life and career next summer; this inspires new levels of love and happiness. Domestic renewal next winter motivates a professional surge. Look for passion and find it.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Long-term financial benefits follow pursuit of a profitable dream. Go for a lucrative possibility and discover extra perks. Disciplined efforts pay off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow a personal vision or dream. Keep your promises. Creative work grows your skills and talents. Good fortune follows self-discipline. Enjoy the benefits.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Brilliant insights could reorganize your plans. Discover a lucky break, right under your own nose. Visualize getting what you want. Find new creative options.