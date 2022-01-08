Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 8

Today’s Birthday (01/08/22). Rake in an abundant harvest this year. Steady practices and disciplined management grow financial strength. Fresh winter inspiration and creative plans lead to passion, romance and fun this spring. Resolving summer group challenges deepens autumn team connection, friendship and performance. Your efforts are paying off.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Determine what you want and go for it. Results follow intentional, disciplined efforts. Discipline plus passion wins. Communicate to support what you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy a peaceful retreat. Carve private time to write and edit. Imagine how you’d like things to go. Walk in nature for extra restoration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends, groups and your community. Teamwork builds satisfying, enduring results. A big prize lies within reach. Share the load and accomplish miracles together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge to power out your professional responsibilities. Discuss possibilities, negotiate and coordinate. Make decisions. Productivity pays lasting benefits. Your influence is on the rise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your boundaries. Consider things from a wider perspective. Explore for solutions. Deepen connections and discover opportunities by participating in a bigger conversation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study ways to raise shared account balances. Manage funds for growth. Discuss financial plans and priorities with your partner. Express possibilities and potential.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You and your partner have a special connection. Communication channels are wide open. Discuss priorities and make plans. Coordinated efforts have lasting benefits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your work, health and energy. Practice to grow stronger. Get feedback from experts, coaches and doctors. You’re building for the long term.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance arises in conversation. Indulge in flirtation and witty banter. Score extra points for making someone laugh. Practice your favorite games, arts and charms.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Support each other by talking things over. Listening is more powerful than speaking. Take care of domestic matters and share something delicious.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Creativity flowers naturally. Mix that with discipline for a productive surge. Write, edit and adjust your story. Issue statements and communications. Get your message out.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Communication, coordination and disciplined action generates lucrative rewards. You can get farther than expected. Your ideas are attracting attention. Share what you’re up to.

Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian Larry Storch is 99. Former CBS newsman Charles Osgood is 89. Singer Shirley Bassey is 85. Game show host Bob Eubanks is 84. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 82. R&B singer Jerome Anthony Gourdine (Little Anthony and the Imperials) is 81. Actor Yvette Mimieux is 80. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley (The Marvelettes) is 78. Actor Kathleen Noone is 77. Rock musician Robby Krieger (The Doors) is 76. Movie director John McTiernan is 71. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris is 67. Actor Ron Cephas Jones is 65. Singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith is 58. Actor Michelle Forbes is 57. Actor Maria Pitillo is 56. Actor/producer Ami Dolenz is 53.

