Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 25

Today’s Birthday (01/25/20). This year favors community connection and teamwork. Rely on careful, consistent planning. Breakthroughs with your sense of purpose flower this winter, before changes with your health and work require attention. A community challenge requires adaptation next summer, leading to surging physical energy and vitality. Collaborate.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — All for one and one for all; with your crew you can accomplish wonders. Listen carefully to respond seamlessly. Provide your part. Contribute to miracle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your career objectives develop naturally. You can see what actions to take. Friends offer suggestions, resources and good ideas. The road ahead is illuminated by the New Moon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Widen your territory. Pack your bags and prepare for an excellent adventure. Learn new solutions and interpretations. You can see clearly the way to go.