Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 4

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — The comforts of home draw you in. Take advantage of favorable conditions to make an improvement you’ve long wanted. Raise the level of domestic bliss.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Sign contracts and launch your creative works. You’re especially brilliant and creative. Get expert feedback. Both learn and teach. Use your persuasive arts.

Thought for Today: “The last temptation is the greatest treason: to do the right deed for the wrong reason.” — T.S. Eliot, American-born English poet (born in 1888, died this date in 1965).

Notable birthdays: Actress Barbara Rush is 93. Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula is 90. Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 83. Actress Dyan Cannon is 81. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 77. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 65. Actress Ann Magnuson is 64. Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 64. Country singer Patty Loveless is 63. Actor Julian Sands is 62. Rock singer Michael Stipe is 60. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 58. Actor Dave Foley is 57. Actress Dot Jones is 56. Actor Rick Hearst is 55. Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 55. Actress Julia Ormond is 55. Tennis player Guy Forget is 55. Country singer Deana Carter is 54. Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 53. Actor Josh Stamberg is 50. Actor Jeremy Licht is 49. Actor Damon Gupton is 47. Actress-singer Jill Marie Jones is 45. Actress D’Arcy Carden is 40. Alt-country singer Justin Townes Earle is 38. Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 37. Actress Lenora Crichlow is 35. Comedian-actress Charlyne Yi is 34. MLB All-Star Kris Bryant is 28. Actress-singer Coco Jones is 22.

