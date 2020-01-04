Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 4

Today’s Birthday (01/04/20). Envision dreams come true this year. Realize possibilities with dedicated action, including a personal milestone this winter, before a collaborative effort changes direction. An unplanned barrier changes your course this summer, before you discover a new level of creative partnership and romance. Prioritize love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Money could appear from unusual sources. Make deals and sign contracts. Actions taken now can have long-term benefit. Use your persuasive charms.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Discover a burst of energy. You’ve got the power and confidence to make things happen. Take advantage of a surprising personal opportunity to shine.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate mysteries, dreams, visions and potential plans. Heed the voice of experience. Consider the details to make an important connection. Meditate on the greater good.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make an unexpected connection. Good fortune and opportunities arise through your network of friends. Plan and act for a common cause. Together, you’re incredibly powerful.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Grab a surprise career opportunity. Discover a windfall or beneficial perk. Long-term benefits can arise from the actions taken today. Go for it!
You have free articles remaining.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a long-range vision of what you’d like to create. Business seminars, classes and conferences provide great connections. Jump on a hot educational opportunity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with a shared financial venture. Look for beneficial opportunities and find them. Discover a windfall or error in your favor. Review numbers and adjust.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate and bargain. Coordinate and strategize. You and a partner are on the same wavelength. Creative brainstorming produces valuable results. Build something wonderful together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Practice to raise performance levels. Adjust and tweak. Physical action can achieve long-term gain. Go for the gold.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun with people you love. Practice your arts and passions. Savor beauty, love and family. Listen with an ear for hidden elements.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — The comforts of home draw you in. Take advantage of favorable conditions to make an improvement you’ve long wanted. Raise the level of domestic bliss.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Sign contracts and launch your creative works. You’re especially brilliant and creative. Get expert feedback. Both learn and teach. Use your persuasive arts.
Thought for Today: “The last temptation is the greatest treason: to do the right deed for the wrong reason.” — T.S. Eliot, American-born English poet (born in 1888, died this date in 1965).
Notable birthdays: Actress Barbara Rush is 93. Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula is 90. Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 83. Actress Dyan Cannon is 81. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 77. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 65. Actress Ann Magnuson is 64. Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 64. Country singer Patty Loveless is 63. Actor Julian Sands is 62. Rock singer Michael Stipe is 60. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 58. Actor Dave Foley is 57. Actress Dot Jones is 56. Actor Rick Hearst is 55. Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 55. Actress Julia Ormond is 55. Tennis player Guy Forget is 55. Country singer Deana Carter is 54. Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 53. Actor Josh Stamberg is 50. Actor Jeremy Licht is 49. Actor Damon Gupton is 47. Actress-singer Jill Marie Jones is 45. Actress D’Arcy Carden is 40. Alt-country singer Justin Townes Earle is 38. Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 37. Actress Lenora Crichlow is 35. Comedian-actress Charlyne Yi is 34. MLB All-Star Kris Bryant is 28. Actress-singer Coco Jones is 22.