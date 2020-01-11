Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 11

Today’s Birthday (01/11/20). Detailed plans lay the foundations for growth this year. Coordinate for consistent efforts. A personal flowering this winter helps you resolve an unexpected twist with a partner. Summer obstacles require introspection and redirection leading to a flourishing and intimate collaboration. Strategize and coordinate together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Discover new income and cash flow. Discover unexpected bounty, with Uranus direct. Traffic, long delayed, gushes forward. Relax and enjoy it. Have fun with family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — A barrier to personal advancement fades with Uranus direct in your sign. Succeed through innovation. You feel pressed to take action and speak out.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your intuition grows stronger with Uranus direct. Dreams and visions guide you. Creative muses provide beautiful inspiration. Listen to the mood to sense the unspoken.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork surges. Creative collaborations come easier now that Uranus is direct. The social arena provides inspiration, motivation and solutions. Work together for a passionate cause.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Career losses can reverse with Uranus direct now. Puzzles that eluded answer now reveal solutions. Surge forward professionally by harnessing innovation, inspiration and intuition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Travel and educational journeys flow with greater ease now that Uranus is direct. Philosophical insights and intellectual discoveries flourish. Learning comes easier. Creativity abounds.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s getting easier to grow shared financial accounts with Uranus direct. Collaborative efforts grow more lucrative. Motivate each other into action. Harness fresh inspiration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Creative collaboration flowers with Uranus direct now. Partnership issues previously stalled now advance. Discover new possibilities together. Take action for a shared vision.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Barriers dissolve and creativity gushes forth with Uranus direct, especially regarding service, physical performance and health. Apply recent insights. Enjoy a burst of energy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Love whispers in the breeze. Fun and romance come intuitively with Uranus direct. Enjoy creative bursts of inspiration. A door that was locked now opens.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Unleash your creativity at home and with family. Discover and invent unexpected improvements. Something that’s been stuck now opens easier. Apply your special touch.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A transmission blockage dissolves. Your communications go farther than imagined with Uranus direct. New creative opportunities develop. Insight and understanding flower. Listen and express.
Thought for Today: “Je sais que je ne sais pas ce que je ne sais pas.” (I know that I don’t know what I don’t know.) — Marguerite Youcenar, French author (1903-1987).
Notable birthdays: Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien is 86. Actor Mitchell Ryan is 86. Actor Felix Silla is 83. Movie director Joel Zwick is 78. Country singer Naomi Judd is 74. World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw is 68. Singer Robert Earl Keen is 64. Actress Phyllis Logan is 64.
Musician Vicki Peterson (The Bangles) is 62. Actress Kim Coles is 58. Actor Jason Connery is 57. Former child actress Dawn Lyn (TV: “My Three Sons”) is 57. Contemporary Christian musician Jim Bryson (formerly w/MercyMe) is 52. Rock musician Tom Dumont (No Doubt) is 52. Movie director Malcolm D. Lee is 50. Singer Mary J. Blige is 49. Musician Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) is 49. Actor Marc Blucas is 48. Actress Amanda Peet is 48. Actor Rockmond Dunbar is 47. Actress Aja Naomi King is 35. Actress Kristolyn Lloyd is 35. Reality TV star Jason Wahler is 33. Pop singer Cody Simpson is 23.