Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 11

Today’s Birthday (01/11/20). Detailed plans lay the foundations for growth this year. Coordinate for consistent efforts. A personal flowering this winter helps you resolve an unexpected twist with a partner. Summer obstacles require introspection and redirection leading to a flourishing and intimate collaboration. Strategize and coordinate together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Discover new income and cash flow. Discover unexpected bounty, with Uranus direct. Traffic, long delayed, gushes forward. Relax and enjoy it. Have fun with family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — A barrier to personal advancement fades with Uranus direct in your sign. Succeed through innovation. You feel pressed to take action and speak out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your intuition grows stronger with Uranus direct. Dreams and visions guide you. Creative muses provide beautiful inspiration. Listen to the mood to sense the unspoken.