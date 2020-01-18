Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, Jan. 18

Today’s Birthday (01/18/20). Plan and strategize to animate powerful intentions this year. Realize dreams with persistent, coordinated action. You’re the star this winter, before a partnership obstacle requires redirection. Respond to plot twists next summer before romance and inspiration lights up your collaboration. You can make dreams come true.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Fantasy and reality may clash. Avoid financial discussions, as misunderstandings could get expensive or upsetting. Monitor conditions and keep balances positive. The truth gets revealed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Help a dreamer keep practical objectives. Coordinate schedules with your partner and provide steady support. Words can get twisted. Let your actions speak for themselves.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Prioritize your health and work. Watch what you say. Avoid automatic reactions or assumptions. Tempers could flare. Steady actions advance.