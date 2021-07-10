Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 10

Today’s Birthday (07/10/21). Shared fortunes grow through collaboration this year. Together, steadily build for the future. Discover an exciting new door this summer, before adapting to autumn community changes. Your health and energy flower this winter, motivating an especially social springtime. Strengthen bonds for lasting value.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Practice your arts, skills and talents. Pursue passion projects, music and romance. Avoid controversy, jealousies or conflicts. Relax and have fun with people you love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Household matters have your attention. Make repairs and upgrades. Beautify your space. Clean, sort and organize. Prioritize home and family. Create domestic bliss.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Gather information and data. File documents and organize archives. Strengthen support structures for creative projects. Follow fascinating trends and learn valuable tricks. Make interesting connections.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practicalities. Chop wood and carry water. Maintain positive cash flow. Minimize waste. Conserve resources and energy. Take action for what you love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take extra care of yourself. Restore integrity where missing. Catch up with personal commitments and passions. Focus on what you love. Start within.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider lessons from the past. Complete and put away what’s done. Envision future dreams realized. Plan and organize to realize an inspiring possibility.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work with friends to determine the team strategy. Opportunities arise with recent changes. Discuss potential and possibilities. Figure out who does what. Coordinate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce structures with a professional project. Strengthen foundational elements to tackle a challenge. Avoid a conflict of interests. Your work is gaining respect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — An interesting exploration heats up. Do the homework before venturing forth. Monitor conditions closely. Follow a fascinating thread. Dig into details and background. Discover treasure.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Grow shared assets through collaborative efforts. Work together to reinforce and strengthen basic structures. Patiently release petty grievances in favor of a common vision.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your partner. Your heart moves you into action. Love motivates and inspires you. Avoid risky business. Plan and prepare your moves together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Step carefully. Don’t push beyond physical limitations. Prioritize your work and health. Focus on what makes your heart happy. Breathe deeply and stretch.
Notable birthdays: Actor William Smithers is 94. Actor Lawrence Pressman is 82. Singer Mavis Staples is 82. Actor Mills Watson is 81. Actor Robert Pine is 80. Rock musician Jerry Miller (Moby Grape) is 78. International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 76. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 74. Rock musician Dave Smalley is 72. Country-folk singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler is 70. Rock singer Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) is 67. Banjo player Bela Fleck is 63. Actor Fiona Shaw is 63. Bluegrass singer-musician Tim Surrett (Balsam Range) is 58. Actor Alec Mapa is 56. Country singer-songwriter Ken Mellons is 56. Rock musician Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) is 56. Actor Gale Harold is 52. Country singer Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) is 51.