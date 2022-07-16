Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 16

Today’s Birthday (07/16/22). Enjoy exciting career growth this year. Coordinated routines and practices build shared resources. Solve health puzzles this summer, for a fresh autumn energy surge. Imagine, dream and plan in peaceful privacy this winter, for powerful teamwork and community next spring. Your work is gaining respect.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You can get especially creative and imaginative behind closed doors. Privacy and soothing ambiance provide the perfect conditions for inventing what’s next. Plan and envision.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork wins. Grab a lucky break. Communication flows with ease. Quick action gets results. You’re in tune with each other. Play your heart out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your professional status is on the rise. Take charge to produce the results you want. Your work is gaining respect. Ride a career surge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance your exploration. Discoveries await! Align words and actions to expand your research and investigation. Make arrangements and set plans in motion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain positive cash flow. Collaboration gets results. Clear communication and coordination win a valuable prize. Align forces to strengthen shared accounts. Build and grow.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize together. Communication channels are wide open. Work out desired results and divide tasks for win-win solutions. Coordinate and share. It could get romantic.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. Physical action builds energy and generates tangible results. Discuss tricks and techniques for optimal performance. Learn from experts and coaches.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with family and friends. Spend special time with someone sweet. Love finds a way. Romance is a growing possibility. Enjoy a magnetic attraction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic renovation and interior decoration provide soothing comforts for you and your family. Houseplants help clear the air. Tend your garden, inside and out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Research and creative projects can flower. Muses harmonize in your ear. Capture ideas. Develop the hot ones. Make a wonderful connection. Express your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Completion leads to profits. Maximize by strategizing for efficiency. Beat the deadline. Nail your objective. Your work is gaining respect. Persistence pays off.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. All you have is your word. Practice keeping it. If you fail, own up. Recommit. Integrity provides workability for success.

Notable birthdays: Soul singer William Bell is 83. International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 80. College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 79. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 74. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 74. Rock composer-musician Stewart Copeland is 70. Playwright Tony Kushner is 66. Actor Faye Grant is 65. Dancer Michael Flatley is 64. Actor Phoebe Cates is 59. Actor Paul Hipp is 59. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell is 57. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 55. Actor Jonathan Adams is 55. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 54. Actor Rain Pryor is 53. Actor Corey Feldman is 51. Rock musician Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 51. Rock singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 48. Actor Jayma Mays is 43. Retired soccer star Carli Lloyd is 40. Actor AnnaLynne McCord is 35. Actor-singer James Maslow is 32.

Actor Mark Indelicato is 28. Pop singer-musician Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds to Summer) is 26.