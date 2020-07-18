Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 18

Today’s Birthday (07/18/20). Collaborate for growth this year. Coordinated, disciplined efforts earn powerful results. Plan future adventures. A personal win this summer inspires new directions with your partnership. Settle into your nest this winter for rest and reflection, promoting physical healing, growth and fresh energy. Love and support one another.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Home holds your heart. Discuss ideas for domestic improvements. Make sure everyone’s interests are included. Unite around a shared effort. Advance a family cause.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Communication channels are wide open. Monitor the pulse of your network’s news. Share your views. Offer support. Provide motivation and inspiration. Encourage action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Align actions and words behind a profitable venture. Ignore old worries. Let sleeping dogs lie. Focus on practical priorities to meet budget goals.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your power for good. Provide support and comfort. Advance a personal matter through communication and networking. You’re growing stronger and smarter.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish old projects and file them away. Clear space for what’s ahead. Plan and prepare. Imagine how you’d like things to go. Contemplate possibilities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends are a big help. Talk about wishes and goals. Imagine inspiring potential directions. Let others know what you need. Pull together for common gain.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting attention. Smile for the camera. Direct the spotlight to illuminate opportunities for contribution. Talk about the results you’re working to generate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Give in to adventurous urges to explore the lesser traveled road. Stay objective in tense situations. Take extra care to reduce risks. Advance planning matters.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Handle financial obligations and paperwork. Build and grow family fortunes through steady contribution. Invite collaboration. Use what worked before. Conserve for new savings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Negotiate to refine plans with your partner. Coordinate activities and chores. Express your appreciation for support provided. Reciprocate generously. Rely on each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Focus on work, health and physical priorities. Rest and recharge batteries, especially before a big push. Nurture yourself to improve your performance. Practice healthy routines.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun. It feeds you to focus on what you love. Indulge a creative idea or curiosity. Express an appreciation. Invent romantic ideas.
Notable birthdays: Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 91. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 85. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 82. Musician Brian Auger is 81. Singer Dion DiMucci is 81. Actor James Brolin is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 80. Singer Martha Reeves is 79. Pop-rock musician Wally Bryson (The Raspberries) is 71. Country-rock singer Craig Fuller (Pure Prairie League) is 71. Business mogul Richard Branson is 70. Actress Margo Martindale is 69. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 66. Actress Audrey Landers is 64. World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 63. Rock musician Nigel Twist (The Alarm) is 63. Actress Anne-Marie Johnson is 60. Actress Elizabeth McGovern is 59. Rock musician John Hermann (Widespread Panic) is 58. Rock musician Jack Irons is 58. Talk show host-actress Wendy Williams is 56. Actor Vin Diesel is 53. Actor Grant Bowler is 52. Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 49. Bluegrass musician Jesse Brock (The Gibson Brothers) is 48. Alt-country singer Elizabeth Cook is 48. Actor Eddie Matos is 48. Dance music singer-songwriter M.I.A. is 45. Rock musician Daron Malakian (System of a Down; Scars on Broadway) is 45. Actress Elsa Pataky (“The Fast and the Furious” films) is 44. Rock musician Tony Fagenson (formerly with Eve 6) is 42. Movie director Jared Hess is 41. Actor Jason Weaver is 41. Actress Kristen Bell is 40. Actor Michiel Huisman 39. Rock singer Ryan Cabrera is 38. Actress Priyanka Chopra is 38. Christian-rock musician Aaron Gillespie (Underoath) is 37. Actor Chace Crawford is 35. Actor James Norton is 35. Musician Paul Kowert (Punch Brothers) is 34. Actor Travis Milne is 34. Bluegrass musician Joe Dean Jr. (formerly with Dailey & Vincent) is 31.
