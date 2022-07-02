Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 2

Today's Birthday (07/02/22) Your career takes off this year. Shared finances grow with persistence and disciplined action. Summer health changes require a shift that energizes a high performance autumn. A quiet winter lets you plan for an exciting community and friends phase next spring. Ride a professional rocket.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Take it easy. Stay flexible around obstacles. Discuss challenges or barriers and work out solutions with your inner circle. Prioritize fun, play and ease.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Discuss domestic beautification and improvement projects with family and housemates. Take note of challenges from different viewpoints. Don't push. Patiently find a workable compromise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Study the situation before launching. Brainstorm and discuss possibilities. Adapt with changes in real time. Reinforce basic structures. Communication is key. Creativity is contagious.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Tap into lucrative ventures by connecting, networking and collaborating. Find opportunities hidden under changes. Strengthen foundations. Discuss potential and development possibilities. Wheel and deal.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Communication is your superpower. Make bold declarations from the heart. Connect to navigate unexpected changes. Ensure that basic responsibilities get managed. Express love and gratitude.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Your private sanctuary promotes creative reflection and flights of imagination. Focus on love, beauty and goodness. Soothe your spirit with nature, art and music. Relax.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Team projects produce satisfying results. Brainstorm, discuss and strategize. Adapt plans around recent changes. Collaboration between friends gets the job done. Connect and share.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Listen and learn. Look for career opportunities hiding near changes. New circumstances present another set of options. Networking provides valuable business solutions. Practice makes perfect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Chart your course. Educational priorities may take a twist. Adapt to unforeseen circumstances. Confirm reservations. Careful planning saves time and money. Expand boundaries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Changes necessitate budget revisions. Join forces to get the funding required. Strategize carefully. Avoid impulsive expenses. Adapt to a shift in the status quo.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Your partner looks especially beautiful. Support each other with recent changes. Stay flexible to manage shared responsibilities. Talk about what you love. Connect hearts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Practice your moves for optimal physical performance. Energize with exercise, nature, rest, music, art and good food. Nurture your body, mind and spirit.

Notable birthdays: Jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal is 92. Actor Robert Ito (“Quincy”) is 91. Actor Polly Holliday (“Alice”) is 85. Writer-director Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ″Seinfeld”) is 75. Keyboardist Roy Bittan of the E Street Band is 73. Actor Wendy Schaal (“American Dad,” ″It’s a Living”) is 68. Model-actor Jerry Hall is 66. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 61. Bassist Dave Parsons of Bush is 57. Actor Yancy Butler (“Witchblade”) is 52. Violinist Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 46. Actor Owain Yeoman (“The Mentalist”) is 44. Singer Michelle Branch is 39. Actor Vanessa Lee Chester (“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) is 38. Actor Nelson Franklin (“The Millers”) is 37. Actor Ashley Tisdale (“Hellcats,” ″High School Musical”) is 37. Actor Lindsay Lohan is 36. Actor Margot Robbie is 32.

