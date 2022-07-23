Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Saturday, July 23

Today’s Birthday (07/23/22). Explore new frontiers this year. Collaboration, coordination and partnership becomes second nature with consistent practice. Resolve romantic challenges this summer for passionate autumn creative collaboration. Figure out a winter social puzzle before a professionally exciting springtime. Plot excellent adventures off the beaten path.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You’re smart, and getting smarter. Untangle a difficult puzzle. Your muses sing to you. Creative communication plus discipline equals your winning formula. Write discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Develop profitable ideas. Plant seeds now for later harvest. Disciplined efforts win a rich harvest. Fortune favors determined initiatives. Careful attention wins.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get innovative. Take charge for the results you want. Try new tricks. Network to exchange tips, info and resources. Self discipline pays extra dividends.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish work in private. Avoid noise or crowds. Develop a dream or vision into a plan with practical steps. Disciplined organization makes fulfillment easy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends to win a bigger prize. Collaboration makes a difference. Associates provide deeper insight. Disciplined teamwork can move mountains. Pull together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider professional projects, opportunities and ideas. Discuss possibilities and hone it down to the most interesting. Develop lucrative potential with steady action.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Plan your exploration before launching. Careful preparations result in ease and fun on the road. Do the homework. Put in extra credit efforts and score.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review budgets. Contribute to generate income for shared accounts. Friends help you make a valuable connection. Cut hidden vampire expenses. Catch a windfall.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise comes naturally, and may be required to advance. Be receptive and open to change. Listening is key. Create new possibilities with your partner.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — The workload increases and the pace quickens. Over the next two days, work to get your ideas into action. Use your imagination.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with activities and people you love. Passion feeds your soul. Express your creativity, observations and feelings. Your enthusiasm is contagious.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make your nest more comfortable. You’re in for a busy few days at home. Domestic projects are satisfying. Bake and make jam. Harvest what you’ve sown.

Notable birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 86. Actor Ronny Cox is 84. Actor Larry Manetti is 79. Rock singer David Essex is 75. Singer-songwriter-politician John Hall is 74. Actor Belinda Montgomery is 72. Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 72. Actor-writer Lydia Cornell is 69. Actor Woody Harrelson is 61. Rock musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) is 61. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 60. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 59. Rock musician Slash is 57. Model-actor Stephanie Seymour is 54. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is 53. Actor Charisma Carpenter is 52. R&B singer Sam Watters is 52. Country singer Alison Krauss is 51. R&B singer Dalvin DeGrate is 51. Rock musician Chad Gracey (Live) is 51. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 50. Country singer Shannon Brown is 49. Actor Kathryn Hahn is 49. Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 49. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 49. Actor Stephanie March is 48. Actor Shane McRae is 45. R&B singer Michelle Williams is 42. Actor Paul Wesley is 40. Actor Krysta Rodriguez is 38. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 33. Country musician Neil Perry is 32. Actor Lili Simmons is 29. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (TV: “The Voice”) is 26.